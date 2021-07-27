JaQuori McLaughlin: 2021 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-4

Weight: 185

Position: PG/SG

College: UC Santa Barbara

Age: 23

2020-2021 Season Stats

PPG: 16.0

RPG: 3.5

APG: 5.2

BLK: 0.2

STL: 1.5

Player Bio

Courtesy of UC Santa Barbara Athletics

2019-20

JaQuori McLaughlin was named Honorable Mention All-Big West following the regular season...Ranked thrid on the team in scoring at 13.4 points per game, first in assists at 4.1 per game, sixth in rebounding at 3.3 per game and first in steals with 30...Scored 20 or more points six times and 10 or more 19 times during the season...UCSB was 6-0 when McLaughlin scored 20 or more and 15-4 when he was in double-figures...Scored a career-high 24 points in a Dec. 20 win over Southern University...Had a trio of 22-point games, including the Feb. 27 win at UC Riverside when he was a perfect 4-for-4 from three-point range...Second on the team with 44 three-point baskets and paced the team at 40.7% from beyond three-point territory...After beginning the year by making 7-of-24 from three-point range, 29.1%, he made 37-of-84, 44.0%, and in the final five games he has made 11-of-20, 55.0%...Made at least one three-point basket in 22 of his 30 games, two or more 13 times and three or more eight times...Passed off for five or more assists 12 times, including the final three games and five of the last six...Averaged 4.1 assists overall, but averaged 6.0 per game in the last six games...Had a career-high eight assists on Mar. 5 vs. Cal State Fullerton and Dec.22 vs. Merrimack...Had second-best assist-to-turnover ratio on the team at 2.1:1...Tied his career-high with eight rebounds in his return to Oregon State on Nov. 20...Had five or more rebounds seven times...Missed his first game as a Gaucho whe he sat out the Jan. 22 game against CSUN with a sore hip...In his first five games back after the injury, McLaughlin struggled, averaging 8.4 points per game, making 15 out of 43 field goals overall and 3-for-13 from three-point range, 23.1%...Tied his career-high with four steals on Feb. 13 at UC Davis...Had four games of three steals, including a Jan. 8 win at Cal Poly and the Mar. 7 regular season finale against the Mustangs...Led the team with 139 free throw attempts, including a career-high 13 on Feb. 27 at UC Riverside, 12 on Dec. 20 vs. Southern University and 10 on Dec. 7 at UT-Arlington...Third on the team in free throw percentage at 79.9%...Was the only UCSB player to play more than 1,000 minutes on the season as he has logged 1,020:01 for the year...Played 31 or more minutes 27 times in his 30 games, including the last 10 in a row and 24 of the last 25...Including his time at Oregon State, McLaughlin has scored 1,081 points, made 150 three-point baskets, passed off for 353 assists and had 91 steals.

2018-2019

McLaughlin was one of just two Gauchos to start all 32 games...Averaged 10.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and a team-leading 3.2 assists per game...Scored a season-high 22 points while making 6-of-8 three-point attempts in a Dec. 15 overtime win at Rice...Tallied 19 points and made four three-pointers in a Nov. 17 win over Montana State...Scored 18 and contributed three three-pointers in a Dec. 29 victory over San Francisco...Also had four threes and scored 16 points in victories over Cal Poly and Cal State Fullerton...In all, McLaughlin scored 10 or more points 17 times...Ranked second on the team with 48 three-point baskets...Had at least one three in 24 games, two or more 12 times and three or more on six occasions...Had a 1.7-to-1 assist to turnover ratio...Passed off for a career-high eight assists in a win over Hawai'i...Had seven assists in a win over Cal State Fullerton...Had four or more assists 14 times.

Oregon State

McLaughlin received a received a redshirt year for the 2017-18 season...As a freshman at Oregon State in 2016-17, McLaughlin averaged 10.5 points, 3.3 assists and 2.2 rebounds per game...Made a school freshman record 58 three-point baskets while hitting 36.7% from beyond the three-point arc...Played in all 32 games, including 30 starts...Logged 1,083 minutes as a freshman, 33.8 minutes per game, the second only to Hall of Famer Gary Payton among Beaver freshmen...Scored a career-high 23 points in a game against Portland...Scored in double-figures 18 times and 20 or more twice...Drained a career-high four three-point baskets on four occasions...Made two more threes 18 times.

High School

McLaughlin graduated from Peninsula High School in Gig Harbor, Wash., in 2016...Named a consensus four-star point guard...Ranked the 69th best player in the nation by Rivals, 79th best by Scout and 93rd best by 247 Sports...Lettered four years for head coach Jake Jackson...Holds 13 school records, including career points, single-season points, career assists and career three-pointers made...Named Mr. Basketball in Washington after averaging 19.3 points, 9.1 assists and 5.5 steals as a senior...Led team to school-record 21 wins as a senior...Scored a career-high 40 points vs. Cleveland HS as a senior...Named Associated Press First-Team All-State 3A two times...Was three-time Tacoma Athletic Commission Boys Basketball Athlete of the Year...Selected 3A SPSL League Most Valuable Player after averaging 23.1 points and 4.9 assists as a junior...Named SPSL 3A first-team All-League all four years...Attended the Under Armour All-American Camp where he was named top-10 performer three days.

Personal

JaQuori McLaughlin was born January 29, 1998 in Port Angeles, Wash....The son of Jason and Kanisha McLaughlin...A member of the Principal's Honor Roll at Peninsula HS...Favorite movie is He Got Game...His favorite athletes include Damian Lillard and Cristiano Ronaldo...Among others, he was also recruited by Washington, Washington State, Cal, Arizona, Baylor, Wisconsin, Memphis, Utah, Stanford, Creighton and Vanderbilt...Nicknamed J-Roc...Is considering sociology as a major, but he aspires to play in the NBA.