Jalen Crutcher: 2021 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-1

Weight: 175

Position: PG

College: Dayton

Age: 21

2020-2021 Season Stats

PPG: 17.6

RPG: 3.5

APG: 4.8

BLK: 0.0

STL: 0.8

Player Bio

Courtesy of Dayton Athletics

2020-21 (Senior)

Began the year on the Naismith and NABC national player of the year watch lists...One of the top 15 point guards in the country, according to Andy Katz on NCAA.com...Named to the watch list of the Basketball Hall of Fame's Bob Cousy Award. The Cousy award is presented annually to the top point guard in the nation...Named First Team All-Atlantic 10...It was Crutcher’s fourth A-10 honor in four seasons. He was on the All-Rookie Team in 2017-18, Third Team All-Atlantic 10 in 2018-19 and also on the first team in 2019-20...He joins Obi Toppin as the only UD’s men’s basketball players to be two-time first-team All-Atlantic 10 selections...Crutcher was fourth in scoring (17.6 points per game), sixth in assists (4.8 per game) and second in minutes (38.1 per game) in in the A-10 in 2020-21...He was the only A-10 player in the top 10 in scoring and assists this year...Two-time First Team All-NABC District 4...A four-year starter from Memphis, Tenn. Crutcher earned MVP for the third time. He won it outright in 2018-19, was co-MVP with Obi Toppin last year, and MVP on his own again this year...Crutcher is just the eighth Flyer to earn three MVP awards. Chris Wright (2008-11) was the last one to do it. Wright was preceded by Brian Roberts (2005-08), Ryan Perryman (1996-98), Roosevelt Chapman (1982-84), Jim Paxson (1977-79), Donald Smith (1972-74) and Henry Finkel (1963-66)...Crutcher was also the repeat winner of the Alex Schoen Memorial Free Throw Trophy, which goes to UD's top free throw shooter...He finished his career 16th in career scoring for the Flyers (1,593 points), fourth in three-pointers (242), second in assists (584) and second in total minutes played (4,097)

2019-20 (Junior)

Named First Team All-Atlantic 10, and NABC First Team All-District...Sports Illustrated ranked him 34th in its ranking of the Top 50 players of the 2019-20 college basketball season...Seth Davis named Crutcher college basketball’s “Best Supporting Actor” during a segment on CBS’s studio show on Jan. 25....Led Dayton in minutes (33.7), assists (4.9) three-pointers (2.4 per game), 3-pt. FG% (.468, 147-314) and FT% (.869, 86-99), and was second in scoring (15.1)...Was named co-MVP with Obi Toppin, and was also the winner of the Alex Schoen Memorial Free Throw Trophy, which goes to the top free throw shooter on the team...In Atlantic 10 Conference games, he was the only player in the top seven of the guard-oriented stat categories -- scoring (7th), assists (7th), 3-pt. FG's (5th), 3-pt % (4th), FT% (3rd) and A/T ratio (1st)...During the year, he became the first UD player to be named a back-to-back conference player of the week. He was named on Jan. 20 when he averaged 20.0 ppg. in two games and drained a game-winning overtime three at Saint Louis. He was named again on Ja. 27 after averaging 23.5 points, 7.0 assists and 6.0 rebounds in two more wins...After three seasons as UD's starting point guard, he is currently 36th in career scoring at UD with 1,170 points, and ninth with 470 career assists. Crutcher is third at UD in career assists per game (5.0) and second in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.18).

2018-19 (Sophomore)

Started all 33 games for the Flyers, averaging a team-high 36.5 minutes per game...Named Third Team All Atlantic 10...Was named White Allen MVP...Averaged 13.2 points per game, totaling 434 points for the season...Led the team in both assists, 187, and 3-pointers made, 70...Concluded the season with 29 steals

2017-18 (Freshman)

Appeared in all 31 games for the Flyers, starting 22...Named to A-10 All-Rookie team...Led the team with 135 assists...Averaged 9.2 points per game, including 11.8 during conference play...Finished the season with 32 steals, which tied the team lead...Nominated for "Rookie of the Year" at the R.U.D.Y.S. Award banquet

High School

The first player Anthony Grant recruited to Dayton...One of the top guards coming out of Memphis, Tenn. in 2017...Member of the Memphis Commercial Appeal's Class AAA All-Metro Team...Played in the 2017 Basketball Coaches of Tennessee/Tennessee Athletic Coaches Association all-star basketball game...Averaged 18 points, four assists and two steals per game as a senior...High School Coach was Wes Henning

Personal

Full name is Jalen Crutcher...Son of Gregory and Sheila Crutcher...Born on July 18, 1999...Has one sibling, Courtland...Majoring in General Studies...AAU Team was Memphis Magic Elite