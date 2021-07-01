Jaden Springer: 2021 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-4

Weight: 202

Position: SG

College: Tennessee

Age: 18

2020-2021 Season Stats

PPG: 12.5

RPG: 3.5

APG: 2.9

BLK: 0.4

STL: 1.2

Player Bio

Courtesy of Tennessee Athletics

HONORS

2021 SEC All-Freshman Team...SEC Freshman of the Week (Feb. 1, 2021)...SEC Freshman of the Week, (Dec. 21, 2020)

2020-21 FRESHMAN

Announced on March 29, 2021, that he was entering the 2021 NBA Draft...SEC All-Freshman Team honoree led the Volunteers in scoring overall (12.5 ppg) and during SEC play (12.7 ppg)...Also led the team in 3-point percentage (20-46, .435) and free throws made (81 total, 3.2 per game)...His .810 free-throw percentage ranked ninth among SEC players in 2020-21 and stands as the best ever by a Tennessee freshman with at least 100 attempts...Ranked seventh in the SEC in assists during league play with 3.4 per game...Ranked 10th in the SEC with a 1.1 assist/turnover ratio during conference play (47 assists vs. 41 turnovers)...Scored in double figures a team-high 17 times, and his six 20-point performances also led the squad...He led the team in assists 10 times and steals eight times...Scored 12 points against Oregon State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament (3/19/21)...Scored 18 points to help keep the Vols within striking distance of Alabama in the SEC Tournament semifinals (3/13/21)...Poured in 20 points, dished out six assists, hauled in five rebounds, recorded two steals and blocked a shot while also draining three 3-pointers at Auburn (2/27/21)...Scored 20 points in Tennessee's victory at Vanderbilt (2/24/21), finishing 5-of-8 from the field and a perfect 10-of-10 from the foul line; he also concluded the night with a team-leading 2.5 points per shot...Scored 21 points, dished out a season-high seven assists and pulled in six rebounds in a season-high 37 minutes of action at LSU (2/13/21)...Scored a season-high 30 points on an efficient 9-of-11 shooting from the field, and added four rebounds, two assists and a season-high-tying three steals in UT's home victory over Georgia (2/10/21)...Poured in 23 points on 9-of-17 shooting to help power the Vols to a come-from-behind win over Kentucky at Rupp Arena (2/6/21) while also tallying five rebounds, two blocks and a steal...Returned from a two-game injury absence (both losses) to log nine points, four rebounds, a team-high five assists and a block in the win over Mississippi State (1/26/21)...Made his second start of the year in Tennessee's Big 12/SEC Challenge win over No. 15 Kansas (1/30/21), totaling 13 points, four rebounds, three assists and a steal while shooting a perfect 7-of-7 from the foul line...Grabbed a season-high seven rebounds, to go along with 10 points, five assists and a season-high-tying three steals in the home victory vs. Vanderbilt (1/16/21)...Earned his first career start and scored 10 points on 5-of-6 shooting while dishing off six assists in the road win at Texas A&M (1/9/21)...Knocked down a crucial late 3-pointer to help push Tennessee past Arkansas at home (1/6/21)...Poured in 13 points on an efficient 4-of-7 shooting from the field and pulled down four rebounds in Tennessee's road triumph over #12 Missouri (1/2/21)...Garnered his first weekly honor when he was named the SEC's Freshman of the Week following UT's dominant victories over Appalachian State (12/15/20) and Tennessee Tech (12/18/20)...Was outstanding in Tennessee's dominant victory over Tennessee Tech (12/18/20), scoring 21 points on 8-of-10 shooting, along with six rebounds and six assists--all of which were season highs at the time...Scored 12 points on an efficient 6-of-8 shooting in UT's win over Appalachian State (12/15/20)...Reached double figures for the first time in his career, scoring 11 points in 25 minutes off the bench in UT's victory over Cincinnati (12/12/20)...Was a perfect 2-for-2 from 3-point range and finished with six points, two rebounds and a steal off the bench in his collegiate debut as the Vols beat Colorado in the season-opener (12/8/20).

HIGH SCHOOL

Graduated from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, where he was coached by Sean McAloon...A versatile shooting guard, he was rated as a top-20 prospect nationally (Rivals No. 15, 247Sports No. 16, ESPN No. 16)...Was one of 24 elite high school seniors selected to compete in the 2020 McDonald’s All-American Game (which was canceled due to the COVID-19 global health crisis)...Became the ninth Tennessee signee to earn McDonald’s All-American acclaim and the 17th McDonald’s All-American signed by Rick Barnes...Named to the 25-man 2020 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Boys High School Midseason Team, qualifying him as a finalist for the Atlanta Tipoff Club’s Naismith High School Boys Player of the Year Award...Averaged 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game while shooting 52 percent from the field and 81 percent from the free-throw line as a senior in 2019-20...As a junior at IMG, Springer helped lead the Ascenders to the 2019 Geico High School National Championship while averaging 18.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game....Before his time at IMG, he was a two-year starter at Rocky River High School in Mint Hill, North Carolina, where he averaged 23.1 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists, while also showing prowess on the defensive side of the ball, tallying more than one steal and one block per game.

PERSONAL

Full name is Jaden Tyree Springer...Born Sept. 25, 2002, in Charlotte, North Carolina...Son of Barbarita and Gary Springer...His father was an honorable mention All-American in basketball at Iona College and was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers in 1984...His older brother, Gary Jr., also played basketball at Iona...Another older brother, Jordan, played basketball at Army (West Point) and is currently serving in the U.S. Army....Academic Major: University Exploratory...Recipient of the Randall Keith Nutt Athletic Scholarship Endowment