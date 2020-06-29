Indy Launches 2020 Techstars Sports Accelerator Class

INDIANAPOLIS - Ten organizations have been selected to take part in the 2020 class of the Techstars Sports Accelerator Powered by Indy. This is the second year of a three-year initiative in Indianapolis, supporting innovative startups across many sectors, stages, and business models aiming to capture opportunities in sports technology.

"Indiana's tech sector and love of sports are the perfect doubles partners," Gov. Eric J. Holcomb said. "I'm thrilled to see this great forum for innovators thrive here, and I'm so proud to help fuel ingenuity and entrepreneurship with our Next Level Fund."

The launch of the Techstars mentorship-driven program was announced in the summer of 2019 by founding partner organizations, including the Next Level Fund, Indiana Sports Corp, NCAA, and Pacers Sports & Entertainment, in addition to the supporting partners the Indianapolis Colts, NTT IndyCar Series, and Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Techstars, in collaboration with the partners, selected the following 10 organizations to take part in the second class in Indianapolis: F2K Gaming (http://www.f2k.gg/); Beastcoast (https://beastcoast.gg/); Esportudo (https://www.esportudo.com/); Locker (http://getlockersport.com/); Fitnescity (http://www.fitnescity.com/); ZoneIn (http://www.getzonein.com/); Tennibot (http://www.tennibot.com/); SenSwim (http://senswim.com/); REZA (http://rezafootwear.com/); and Rebus (http://www.rebustech.co/).

"After a great inaugural year of the Techstars Sports Accelerator, we are thrilled about the announcement of the 2020 companies," said Steve Simon, owner and alternate NBA Governor of Pacers Sports and Entertainment. "One of the mottos surrounding Pacers Sports and Entertainment over the past few years has been 'We Grow Basketball Here'. Part of growing basketball here is the growth of analytics, data, and innovation. It's important for us to

grow talent, specifically tech. We are excited about our collective ability to incubate the next generation of companies led by tremendous founders reimagining the future of sports."

"Indiana Sports Corp and its partners are excited to launch the second year of the Techstars Sports Accelerator and work with this impressive roster of companies from around the world," said Indiana Sports Corp president Ryan Vaughn. "Our community witnessed firsthand how Techstars fosters innovation from its classes and is eager to see how the program continues to evolve."

Through the Techstars Sports Accelerator, 10 startups will be selected each of the next two years to relocate to Indianapolis for three months for mentorship with experienced entrepreneurs and industry experts. The 2020 class represents industries from eSports and sports media, to AI/Robotics, fan

engagement, athleisure, and athlete wellness. Each of the ten companies have demonstrated strong visions and clear paths to profitability and beyond in their industries with the 2020 class hailing from across the United States, from tech hubs like Boston and New York City, to Detroit and Auburn. Additionally, two companies come out of Europe, and two more from as far away as Tel Aviv and Bogata. At the culmination of the 13-week program, startup founders will pitch their accelerated businesses to investors and venture capitalists at a demo day event.

"After having such a great experience our first year, we are even more excited this year to get in and to start working with these new companies," said Kathleen McNeely, senior vice president of administration at the NCAA. "The partners and the Techstars team worked hard to really find some great companies and that hard work paid off."

The Techstars Sports Accelerator’s objectives are to foster early identification of key trends for future technology in sport; engage meaningfully with early-stage sports tech companies; embrace technologies and business models that will impact the sports industry; and enhance a culture of internal innovation and the spirit of entrepreneurship.

The Techstars Sports Accelerator fund is backed by the founding partners Next Level Fund, Indiana Sports Corp, NCAA, and Pacers Sports & Entertainment, in addition to the supporting partners the Indianapolis Colts, NTT IndyCar Series, and Indianapolis Motor Speedway.