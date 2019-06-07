Ignas Brazdeikis: 2019 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-7

Weight: 221

Position: SF

College: Michigan

Age: 20

2018-2019 Season Stats

PPG: 14.8

RPG: 5.4

APG: 0.8

BLK: 0.5

STL: 0.7

Player Bio

Courtesy of Michigan Athletics

Who is Ignas Brazdeikis

Known for bringing a constant level of confidence and energy...High-volume scorer who had a breakout season as a freshman...Enjoys the game and is like a sponge learning from U-M coaches...Plays left-handed, however, is primarily right-handed in all other aspects of his life...First heard of Michigan’s basketball program from former U-M star Nik Stauskas...Avid fan of UFC & Connor McGregor; father (Sigis) was an amateur MMA Fighter in Lithuania

Michigan Career & Honors

Associated Press All-America, honorable mention (2019)...All-Big Ten, second team (2019), as voted by coaches & media...Big Ten Freshman of the Year (2019), as voted by coaches & media...First U-M Freshman of the Year since 2012 (Trey Burke)...Big Ten All-Freshman (2019), as voted by coaches...First All-Freshman since 2014 (Derrick Walton Jr.)...All-Big Ten Tournament Team (2019)...Big Ten Freshman of the Week honoree (4x) - (Dec. 3, Dec. 10, Dec. 31, 2018 & Jan. 28, 2019)...Associated Press Newcomer of the Year (2019)...Associated Press All-Big Ten, second team (2019)...NABC All-District, second team (2019)...USBWA All-District V (2019)...Finalist for Naismith Karl Malone Award (2019; Top Power Forward)...U-M Academic Achievement (2019)...U-M's Iron Man Award (2019)

Freshman (2018-19)

Started all 37 games, one of four Wolverines to do so...Led U-M with 14.8 points per game; first U-M freshman to lead the team since Trey Burke (2011-12)...Posted a team-best 31 double figure scoring games with 10 20-plus point games...Scored a career-best 24 against No. 11/13 North Carolina (Nov. 28)...Went 9-for-13 from field, 2-for-4 from deep and 4-for-6 on free throws...Produced three straight 20-point games, twice during the season...vs. Providence (20; Nov. 18), Chattanooga (20; Nov. 23), North Carolina (24; Nov. 28)...Nebraska (20; Feb. 28), at Maryland (21; March 3), at Michigan State (20; March 9)...Averaged 5.4 rebounds per game, which was second on U-M...Recorded 22 games of five-or-more boards...Grabbed a career-best 13 rebounds against Texas Tech (March 28)...Notched his three double-doubles...16 points, 11 rebounds against Penn State (Jan. 3)...18 points, 11 rebounds against Minnesota (Jan. 22) ...17 points, 13 rebounds vs. Texas Tech (March 28; NCAA)...Second on U-M with 56 3-pointers...Made a career-best five 3-pointers at Rutgers (Feb. 5)...Has nine games with three-or-more 3-pointers...Led U-M with 150 trips to the free throw line, shooting 77.3 percent...One of two Wolverines with over 100 trips to the charity stripe (Charles Matthews)...Had a career-best 11-for-12 free throw line against South Carolina (Dec. 8)...Averaged 29.7 minutes per game

Prep Career

Ontario Scholastic Basketball Association (OSBA) All-Star first team (2016, '17, '18), OSBA League MVP (2017, '18) and OSBA Tournament MVP (2017)...As senior (2017-18), averaged 28.4 points and 8.4 rebounds, helping Orangeville Prep to a 22-10 record, a 15-1 OSBA League record and second straight OSBA League title...As junior (2016-17), averaged 30.0 points and 10.0 rebounds, helping Orangeville to a 36-5 record, an 18-2 OSBA League record and the OSBA League title after a buzzer-beating victory, 99-97, over TRC Academy closing with 27 points and 10 rebounds in title game...Scored 31 points in upset win over No. 1 ranked Oak Hill at the 2017 Jordan Brand Invitational...Posted two 50 points games vs. Vaughan (March 11, 2017) and then vs. Prolific Prep (March 19, 2017) in the Cali vs Canada Showdown...As sophomore (2015-16), led the team in scoring and helped Orangeville Prep to the OSBA League championship game, falling in overtime, 82-71, to Thon Maker and Athlete Institute Prep

International Play

Played in the 2018 Nike Hoop Summit with the World Team, recording nine points, four rebounds and three assists in an 89-76 win...U17 FIBA World Championships (2016, Zaragoza, Spain), helped Team Canada to a fifth-place finish, averaging 14.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists; scored a tournament best 26 point vs. France going 8-for-9 from the field...U16 FIBA Americas Championship, helped Team Canada to silver medal, averaging 9.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game; scored a tournament-best 16 points vs. Venezuela

Personal

Born on Jan. 8, 1999 in Kaunas, Lithuania...Son of Diana and Sigitas Brazdeikis...Enrolled in the College of Literature, Science and the Arts...Undecided major