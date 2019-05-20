Dylan Windler: 2019 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-7

Weight: 196

Position: SF

College: Belmont

Age: 22

2018-2019 Season Stats

PPG: 21.3

RPG: 10.8

APG: 2.5

BLK: 0.6

STL: 1.4

Player Bio

Courtesy of Belmont Athletics

2017-18: One of the top perimeter players in the nation ... First Team All-OVC ... Mid-Major All-America ... NCAA.com National Player of the Week ... Three-time TSWA Player of the Week ... Three-time OVC Player of the Week ... 2K Classic Subregional All-Tournament Team ... CoSIDA Academic All-America ... CoSIDA Academic All-District ... NABC Honors Court ... OVC Commissioner's Honor Roll ... Only player in America to average 17.0 ppg, 9.0 rpg, 2.5 apg and shoot 40 percent from 3-point distance ... Career-high 36 points, 20 rebounds vs. Morehead State (2/17/18) ... One of only three players in the nation to register a 30-20 game during the season (Marvin Bagley, Duke; Jo Lual-Acuil, Baylor) ... 31 double figure scoring games ... 15 double-doubles ... Among OVC leaders in nine statistical categories, including fourth in scoring (17.3) and first in rebounding (9.3) ... 14th nationally in defensive rebounds ... 31 points, eight rebounds, five assists vs. Austin Peay (1/20/18) ... 28 points vs. EIU (1/25/18) ... 25 points at EIU (1/13/18) ... 24 points, 11 rebounds vs. Vanderbilt (11/13/17) ... 24 points, three steals vs. Tennessee Tech (1/4/18) ... 23 points, 14 rebounds, five assists vs. Houston Baptist (11/18/17) ... 21 points, 14 rebounds, five assists vs. Tennessee State (2/24/18) ... 21 points vs. Murray State (1/18/18) ... 20 points, 10 rebounds vs. Green Bay (12/2/17) ... 19 points, 11 rebounds at WKU (12/19/17) ... 18 points, 11 rebounds, four assists at Washington (11/10/17) ... 17 points, 10 rebounds, go-ahead layin at Providence (11/22/17) ... 17 points at TCU (11/29/17).

2016-17: OVC Commissioner's Honor Roll ... Started 30 games ... Among OVC leaders in six statistical categories ... Eighth in field goal percentage (.533), eighth in 3-point field goal percentage (.398), 10th in blocked shots ... Fourth in OVC from behind the arc in conference games (.432) ... 12 double figure scoring games ... Two double-doubles ... Game-winning basket vs. Lipscomb (11/29/16) ... Play earned placement on Scott Van Pelt's ESPN SportsCenter ... Career-high 23 points, four rebounds, three steals vs. Southeast Missouri (1/7/17) ... 23 points, four rebounds, two blocks, two steals vs. Eastern Kentucky (2/16/17) ... 21 points, nine rebounds at Georgia in Postseason NIT (3/15/17) ... 16 points, 14 rebounds, two blocks at nationally-ranked Rhode Island (11/25/16) ... 16 points, five rebounds, two steals vs. Jacksonville State (3/3/17) ... 15 points, 11 rebounds, four assists vs. Tennessee Tech (1/21/17) ... 15 points, seven rebounds, two steals vs. UT Martin (1/5/17) ... 14 points, nine rebounds at Morehead State (1/12/17) ... 11 points, six rebounds, two assists vs. Middle Tennessee (12/14/16).

2015-16: OVC Commissioner's Honor Roll ... 10th in OVC in blocked shots in league games ... 32 game appearances, including one start at Georgia in Postseason NIT (3/16/16) ... Two double figure scoring games ... Career-high 13 points, eight rebounds vs. Lipscomb (12/1/15) ... 10 points, 12 rebounds, three steals vs. Austin Peay (1/16/16) ... Nine points at Jacksonville State (1/28/16) ... Eight points, seven rebounds at Lipscomb ... Seven points, eight rebounds vs. Eastern Illinois (1/9/16) ... Seven points vs. Murray State (1/14/16) ... Seven points, five rebounds, four assists vs. Austin Peay (3/4/16) ... Six points, six rebounds at BYU (11/28/15) ... Five points, career-high 14 rebounds at UT Martin (1/21/16).

Prior to Belmont: Four-year letterwinner at Perry Meridian High School for head coach Brent Keck ... Late bloomer in basketball who developed into one of the top players in the state of Indiana ... 2015 IBCA/Subway Boys’ Basketball All-State ... Named to prestigious Indiana North-South All-Star Classic roster ... Named to Hoosiers Reunion Classic Showcase ... Named to Hoosier Basketball Magazine’s Indiana Top 100 ... PMHS Male Athlete of the Year ... All-Country ... All-Conference ... Averaged 27.3 points and 10.2 rebounds per game as a senior, led all Indiana players in scoring and rebounding for classification ... Averaged 13.1 points, 5.2 rebounds per game as a junior ... Played AAU basketball for Indiana Elite that won nationally-televised Adidas Super 64 in Las Vegas.

Personal: Majoring in Accounting ... Has one sibling, Corey ... Championship golfer in high school, conference and county champion and state qualifier ... Honor Roll ... National Honor Society ... Lists Kevin Durant, James Harden, Phil Mickelson as favorite athletes.