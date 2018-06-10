Devon Hall: 2018 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-6

Weight: 206

Position: SG

College: Virginia

Age: 22

2017-2018 Season Stats

PPG: 11.7

RPG: 4.2

APG: 3.1

BLK: 0.1

STL: 0.9

Player Bio

Courtesy of Virginia Athletics

CAREER HIGHLIGHTS

USBWA All-District 3, All-ACC Second Team, All-ACC Defensive Team and All-ACC Academic Team as a senior...Named to the All-ACC Tournament First Team, helping lead UVA to the title...Shot 45.4 percent from the field, 43.2 percent 3-point field goals and 89.4 percent free throws...Scored in double figures in 23 games, including a career-high 25 points against NC State (1/14/18)...Led Virginia in scoring in eight contests...Led in assists in 11 games

2017-18 SEASON

Tri-captain started 34 games...USBWA All-District 3, All-ACC Second Team, All-ACC Defensive Team and All-ACC Academic Team...All-ACC Tournament First Team...Shot 45.4 percent from the field, 43.2 percent 3-point field goals and 89.4 percent free throws...Scored in double figures in 23 games, including a career-high 25 points against NC State (1/14/18)...Led Virginia in scoring in eight contests...Led in assists in 11 games...Second in the ACC in assist-to-turnover ratio (3.0)...Tallied 19 points and a then season-high six assists at West Virginia (12/5/17)...Finished with 16 points (4 of 4 from 3-point range) along with a seven assists vs. North Carolina (1/6/18)...Tallied 13 points (career-best 8-8 from FT line), career-high eight assists and seven rebounds vs. Syracuse (1/9/18)...Scored a career-high 25 points vs. NC State (1/14/18)...Recorded 14 points and team-high eight rebounds at Duke (1/27/18)...Tallied a team-high 16 points and made career-best five 3-pointers vs. Virginia Tech (2/10/18)...Registered team-high 17 points to go along with five rebounds and six assits vs. Notre Dame (3/3/18)...Tallied 14 points and five assists vs. Louisville (3/8/18)...Scored 15 points (6-of-6 FTs) with four assists and five rebounds in ACC Championship game vs. North Carolina (3/10/18)

2016-17 SEASON

Started all 34 games...Averaged 8.4 points, 1.9 assists and 4.4 rebounds...Shot 40.8 percent from the field, 37.2 percent from 3-point range and 77.6 percent from the free-throw line...Named to the All-ACC academic team...Scored 10+ points in 15 games...Recorded six points, including a pair of 3-pointers vs. Iowa (11/25/16)...Scored 12 points against Ohio State (11/30/16)...Tallied 13 points vs. Robert Morris (12/17/16)...Recorded a game-high 10 points at Louisville (12/28/16)...Tallied 10 points and five rebounds vs. Florida State (12/31/16)...Registered 15 points and a career-high nine rebounds in a career-best 39 minutes at Pitt (1/4/17)...Recorded 13 points and 8 rebounds vs. Wake Forest (1/8/17)...Tallied 13 points and a season-high six assists at Boston College (1/18/17)...Had 10 points, four rebounds and four assists vs. Georgia Tech (1/21/17)...Matched a career high with nine rebounds at Notre Dame (1/24/17)...Recorded 17 points and matched a career high with nine rebounds vs. Virginia Tech (2/1/17)...Tallied 10 points in 37 minutes at Virginia Tech (2/12/17)...Scored 15 points and matched a career high with 39 minutes vs. Miami (2/20/17)...Scored a career-high 18 points and matched a career high with nine rebounds at NC State (2/25/17)...Scored 12 points and tied a career high with nine boards against Notre Dame in ACC Tournament (3/9/17)...Lettered

2015-16 SEASON

Played in all 37 games, including 20 starts...Averaged 4.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists...Shot 37.5 percent from the field, 33.3 percent from 3-point range and 76.5 percent from the free-throw line...Ranked third on the team with 74 assists...Scored in double figures in four games...Scored 13 points to go along with four assists vs. Morgan State...Made a career-high four 3-pointers and recorded four rebounds vs. Long Beach State (11/20/15)...Had six points in 26 minutes in first start of the season at Florida State (1/17/16)...Tallied an ACC-high 11 points vs. Clemson (1/19/16) and North Carolina (2/27/16)...Recorded six points and three rebounds at Pitt (2/6/16)...Recorded five assists and three blocks vs. Virginia Tech (2/9/16)...Recorded a season-high three steals and added six points and three assists vs. NC State (2/15/16)...Grabbed seven rebounds and added nine points at Clemson (3/1/16)...Lettered

2014-15 SEASON

Played in 23 games, including one start...Averaged 1.8 points per game...Shot 40 percent from the field, 33.3 percent from 3-point range and 45.5 percent from the free-throw line...Recorded 18 assists and nine steals for the season...Scored five points and recorded five steals as a starter in collegiate debut at James Madison (11/14/14)...Had three points and four assists vs. Harvard (12/21/14)...Tallied four points at NC State (2/11/15)...Scored nine points (3-4 FG) at Wake Forest (2/25/15)...Lettered

2013-14 SEASON

Redshirted the 2013-14 season

HIGH SCHOOL

Four-year letterwinner from 2010-13 for his father, Mark Hall, Jr., at Cape Henry Collegiate School in Virginia Beach, Va...Served as team captain in 2011-12 and 2012-13...Averaged 13.7 points, seven rebounds and eight assists per game as a senior in 2012-13...Led Cape Henry to the Tidewater Conference of Independent Schools (TCIS) regular season and tournament championships in 2012-13...Named to the All-Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association (VISAA) first team as a senior...Guided team to a 29-4 record and semifinal appearance in the VISAA State Tournament...Named to the Good Counsel Tip-Off Classic All-Tournament Team in 2012-13...Averaged 16 points, seven rebounds and seven assists per game as a junior in 2011-12...Named VISAA Player of the Year, Most Valuable Player of the VISAA State Tournament, All-Tidewater Conference and was a member of the Tidewater All-Tournament Team in 2011-12...Led Cape Henry to a 27-4 record, VISAA state championship and TCIS co-regular season title as a junior...Named to the All-TCIS first team as a sophomore in 2010-11...Ranked No. 77 on Rivals.com's 2013 Prospect Ranking list...Nominee for the 2013 McDonald's All-American Team

PERSONAL

Devon Howard Hall...Born in Virginia Beach, Va...Parents are Leslie Guidry and Mark Hall, Jr...His brother, Mark, is a redshirt senior defensive end on the Virginia football team...Chose Virginia in part because of its graduation rate of African Americans...Member of the Cape Henry Collegiate School Honor Roll from 2010-13...Volunteered at the local food bank, Sea Shore State Bank trash pick-up, Habitat for Humanity and Buddy B-Ball...Earned his bachelor’s degree in media studies and is currently enrolled as a graduate student in the Professional Development Program at the Curry School of Education