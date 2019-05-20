Derrik Smits: 2019 Draft Prospect

Height: 7-1

Weight: 235

Position: C

College: Butler (transferring from Valparaiso)

Age: 22

2018-2019 Season Stats

PPG: 12.2

RPG: 5.7

APG: 0.8

BLK: 1.0

STL: 0.4

Player Bio

2017-18: Appeared in all 32 games for the Crusaders as a sophomore, making 18 starts - including each of the final 16 games of the year ... averaged 7.5 points and 3.6 rebounds per game while playing 17.8 minutes per game ... finished second on the team with 21 blocked shots ... scored in double figures on 10 occasions ... surpassed previous career high in season opener, going for 14 points in Nov. 10 win over North Park ... hit all five of his field goal attempts as he finished with 10 points and a career-best eight rebounds in win over Trinity Christian Nov. 13 ... went a perfect 6-for-6 from the floor, finishing with 12 points in Nov. 19 win over SE Louisiana ... totaled 12 points, including 6-of-8 from the fooul line, and six rebounds Dec. 9 at Ball State ... scored in double figures in back-to-back wins in MVC play, posting 11 points Jan. 6 against Southern Illinois and 10 points Jan. 10 win over Drake ... matched career high with six made free throws, going 6-of-8 from the line in 14-point, six-rebound performance against Loyola Jan. 21 ... surpassed career best with 17 points Jan. 27 at Illinois State ... smashed career high in regular season finale at Drake Feb. 24, hitting 10-of-14 from the floor to lead the way with 22 points and six rebounds in the Crusader victory.

2016-17: Appeared in all 33 games for the Crusaders during his first season of action, starting 15 consecutive games Dec. 28-Feb. 17 ... averaged 3.4 points and 2.2 rebounds per game in 12.8 minutes per game of play ... finished second on the team with 17 blocked shots on the year ... scored first career points in nine-point effort in win over Ball State Nov. 27 ... posted strong game to open Horizon League play at UIC Dec. 30, finishing with 11 points on 5-of-8 shooting and six rebounds - both of which were season highs ... would go on to grab six rebounds in a game four more times over the last two-plus months of the season ... hit all three of his field goal attempts to finish with eight points in Jan. 8 win over Detroit Mercy ... tallied nine points in win at Cleveland State Jan. 14 ... blocked season-high three shots in victory over UIC Jan. 22 ... went 5-of-7 from the floor for 10 points and recorded a season-best five assists in Feb. 9 win against Cleveland State ... went 4-for-5 from the field to finish with eight points at Detroit Mercy Feb. 19.

2015-16: Sat out season due to injury ... awarded medical redshirt and maintained four seasons of eligibility.

Prep: Named an Indiana All-Star following his senior year at Zionsville H.S. ... had eight points, five rebounds and three blocks in Indiana's win over Kentucky to clinch two-game series sweep ... averaged 14.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game as a senior, helping lead Zionsville to 19 wins ... scored 10.6 points per game as a junior ... a two-time All-Conference honoree ... played AAU for Spiece Indy Heat.

Personal: Son of Rik and Candice Smits ... father played 12 seasons in the NBA for the Indiana Pacers and was an NBA All-Star in 1998 ... major is communication, with a minor in business administration.