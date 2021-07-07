Derrick Alston Jr.: 2021 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-9

Weight: 191

Position: SG/SF

College: Boise State

Age: 23

2020-2021 Season Stats

PPG: 17.0

RPG: 3.7

APG: 2.2

BLK: 0.3

STL: 0.8

Player Bio

Courtesy of Boise State Athletics

REDSHIRT SENIOR (2020-21): 2021 Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award Top-10 Finalist...All-Mountain West First Team selection by the coaches and the media covering the league...USBWA All District VIII Team...NABC All-District 17 First Team...two Mountain West Player of the Week Awards (Dec. 28; Feb. 22)...started all 28 games...averaged 17.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game...one of four players in Division I to score 475 points while shooting at least 44 percent from the field, 38 percent from three-point range and 85 percent at the free throw line...Preseason Mountain West Player of the Year...one double-double...23 games scoring in double figures...13 20-point games...led Broncos in scoring 15 times...ranks No. 10 on Boise State’s career scoring list (1,479 points)...led Broncos with 27 points against Sam Houston State (Nov. 29), went 9-for-9 from free throw line...14 points and seven rebounds against College of Idaho (Dec. 4)...12 points and four rebounds in road win at BYU (Dec. 9)...23 points, including 5-of-7 three-point shooting, against Weber State (Dec. 13)...20 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals against New Mexico (Dec. 21)...22 points on 9-of-9 shooting against New Mexico (Dec. 23), added four rebounds, six assists, two steals and a blocked shot...tied for second most made field goals without a miss in a game in program history...23 points at San Jose State (Dec. 31)...20 points, 10 rebounds and three assists at San Jose State (Jan. 2)...first Bronco to score at least 20 points in five consecutive games since 2008 (Reggie Larry)...16 points, seven rebounds and three assists against Air Force (Jan. 6)...19 points on 5-of-9 shooting against Air Force (Jan. 8)...14 points at Wyoming (Jan. 13)...21 points, four rebounds and four assists against Fresno State (Jan. 20)...20 points at Colorado State (Jan. 27)...23 points, five rebounds and three assists at Nevada (Feb. 5), shot 5-of-7 from beyond the arc...27 points against UNLV (Feb. 13), including 6-of-8 three-point shooting, scored 18 points in the second half leading a Bronco rally...26 points, three rebounds and three assists against Utah State (Feb. 17)...23 points against Utah State (Feb. 19), including nine straight Bronco points during a 9-2 run to take the lead midway through second half...29 points at No. 22 San Diego State (Feb. 25)...11 points, six rebounds, two steals and a block in final game as a Bronco against Memphis in NIT Quarterfinal (March 25).

REDSHIRT JUNIOR (2019-20): 2020 Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award Top-10 Finalist...All-Mountain West Second Team (coaches)...All-Mountain West Second Team (media)...Preseason All-Mountain West...Diamond Head Classic All-Tournament Team...one Mountain West Player of the Week Award (Dec. 30)...appeared in all 32 games, starting 31...became 31st 1,000-point scorer in Boise State history...scored 554 points on the year, No. 11 in single-season school history...led team in scoring (17.3 ppg) and assists (98; 3.1 apg), second in rebounding (167; 5.2 rpg)...27 games scoring in double figures...13 games scoring at least 20 points...two 30-point games...four double-doubles...made 135-of-167 free throws on the season, No. 11 in made free throws in single-season school history...became first Bronco in program history to score at least 20 points in each of team’s first four games...scored 28 points at No. 15 Oregon (Nov. 9), the most by a Bronco against a ranked opponent since 2012...went 12-for-12 from the free throw line against UC Irvine (Nov. 15), the fifth Bronco in school history to go perfect from the line with at least 12 attempts...first career double-double with 26 points and 11 rebounds in overtime win against BYU (Nov. 20)...tallied 24 points, seven rebounds, career-high seven assists, two steals and zero turnovers against UNC Wilmington (Nov. 29)...scored 20 points and led Broncos with six assists and five rebounds at New Mexico (Dec. 4)...20 points and 11 rebounds against Colorado State (Dec. 7)...scored 31 points on 11-of-12 shooting against Alabama State (Dec. 14), including career-high-tying six three-pointers (6-of-7)...season-high 32 points against Portland (Dec. 23)...23 points, nine rebounds and six assists against UTEP (Dec. 25)...led all scorers at Diamond Head Classic with 71 points over three games...ranked third in the tournament with 14 assists...17 points and five assists against CSUN (Dec. 28)...team-high 15 points at Nevada (Jan. 4)...26 points and 10 rebounds against UNLV (Jan. 8)...16 points, five rebounds and four assists at Air Force (Jan. 15)...14 points, five assists and three rebounds at Fresno State (Jan. 25)...27 points, including career-high-tying six three-pointers, against San José State (Jan. 29)...led Broncos to win over Nevada (Feb. 1) with team highs of 24 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals...made 11 of career-high 14 free throw attempts against Wolf Pack...15 points, seven rebounds and three assists against Air Force (Feb. 11)...six assists at San José State (Feb. 19)...17 points against New Mexico (Feb. 23)...14 points and career-high 12 rebounds in MW Championship Quarterfinal against UNLV (March 5).

REDSHIRT SOPHOMORE (2018-19): Honorable Mention All-Mountain West selection by both the coaches and media polls…enjoyed a breakout year that saw him average 13.4 points per game as Boise State’s No. 2 scorer…after averaging 0.6 ppg last season as a redshirt freshman, Alston’s 12.8 ppg jump is the largest ppg jump for any returning Bronco in program history…surpassed Chandler Hutchison’s previous record (11.6 ppg jump) after he averaged 6.8 in 2015-16 and improved to 17.4 in 2016-17…furthermore, Alston’s 12.8 ppg jump from 2017-18 to 2018-19 is the second-largest jump for any returner in NCAA Division I this season, behind only Oakland’s Jaevin Cumberland who logged a 16.1 ppg jump…recorded more 20-point games than any other Bronco in 2018-19, finishing the season with nine such performances…also went for 30 on two occasions, dumping in 30 against San Diego State on Jan. 5 and going for a career-high 33 a month later against San Jose State (Feb. 9)…just the second Bronco underclassman in program history to log two 30-point games in the same season, joining Derrick Marks who accomplished the feat in 2012-13 as a true sophomore...sensational from the free throw line, finishing the season shooting 81.9 percent from the charity stripe (95-of-116), good for the third-highest percentage in the MW…also was extremely efficient from the field particularly in conference play, as his 49.2 percent effort from the field in league games ranked fourth in the conference and was the highest for any guard in the MW…shot it well from behind the arc, as well, converting 38.4 percent of his shots from three (56-of-146)…first real breakout game of the season came against St. Bonaventure (Nov. 20) at the Cayman Islands where he netted 22 points on a career-best night from three in going 6-of-7…heated up in conference play, scoring in double figures in 14 of 18 MW games…went for 24 points at Air Force on Jan. 22…tallied 22 points at home against Utah State (Feb. 23)…recorded 21 and 23 points in the team’s final two true road games at UNLV (March 2) and New Mexico (March 6)…scored 22 points in the home finale against Air Force (March 9)…brought it at the MW Tournament, going for 17 in the win against Colorado State (March 13) in the opening round and 21 against Nevada (March 14) in the quarters…grabbed a career-high eight rebounds against Creighton (Nov. 19)…tallied a career-high four assists against San Jose State (Feb. 9)...

REDSHIRT FRESHMAN (2017-18): Played in 11 games, totaling 26 minutes…played a season-high six minutes in the season opener (Nov. 10) against Eastern Oregon, totaling three rebounds, one assist and one steal…scored the first points (2) of his career and grabbed a rebound against Loyola Marymount (Nov. 25)…knocked down a 3-pointer against Loyola Chicago (Nov. 28)…scored two points against San Jose State (Jan. 24)…tallied a block against Air Force (Feb. 17).

FRESHMAN (2016-17): Redshirted.

2016 COSTA RICA FOREIGN TOUR: Appeared in three games off the bench...saw a total of 20 minutes and scored six points to go with two rebounds two assists and a steal.

HIGH SCHOOL: Two-year letterwinner at Strake Jesuit High School under coach Dominic Amorosa...first-team All-District 19-6A selection as a senior...averaged 14.6 points and 5.1 rebounds per game, helping Strake to playoffs for eighth consecutive year...as a junior was named honorable mention all-district and helped the Crusaders to a third-place finish and playoff appearance...father Derrick was drafted No. 33 overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 1994 NBA Draft, played two years in the NBA and 16 seasons overseas...currently the head coach of the Westchester Knicks of the NBA Developmental League.