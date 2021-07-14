Dalano Banton: 2021 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-9

Weight: 194

Position: PG

College: Nebraska

Age: 21

2020-2021 Season Stats

PPG: 9.6

RPG: 5.9

APG: 3.9

BLK: 0.9

STL: 1.0

Player Bio

Courtesy of Nebraska Athletics

2020-21 (SOPHOMORE)

Dalano Banton (pronounced duh-LAH-no BAN-ten) stepped into the role of lead guard in his first season at Nebraska. The 6-foot-9 guard played in all 27 games, including 22 starts, and averaged 9.6 points per game while leading the Huskers in both rebounding (5.9) and assists (3.9) per game. He ranked ninth in the Big Ten in assists, 15th in blocked shots and 18th in rebounding. Banton became the first player since 1974 to lead NU in both rebounding and assists while he topped the Huskers in blocked shots (25) and ranked third in steals. His 2020-21 season was highlighted by the second triple-double in school history, as he had 13 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in just 21 minutes against Doane. He was one of just 18 Division I players with a triple double, including four by power conference players. It was one of 14 double-figure efforts for Banton, while he also had a pair of 10+ rebound efforts. Banton opened the season with nine straight double-figure efforts, including a season-high 18 points against Nevada and 17 each against Georgia Tech and Michigan. He also added nine rebounds and six assists against Georgia Tech. He had eight games with at least six assists, including eight against North Dakota State and seven each against both No. 17 Michigan State and Indiana in back-to-back games before the COVID-19 pause. Banton took awhile to regain his form following the Huskers’ pause, but played better coming off the bench in NU’s last five games. He had 14 points and eight rebounds at No. 5 Iowa and 14 points, including seven in a decisive 11-2 run to spark NU’s win over the Golden Gophers.

2019-20 (SIT OUT)

Banton sat out the 2019-20 season after transferring from Western Kentucky and honed his skills on the scout team. Banton played during the Huskers' trip to Italy in August of 2019, averaging 5.8 points, 3.5 rebounds. 2.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game in helping the Huskers post a 4-0 record.

BEFORE NEBRASKA

Banton played 31 games at Western Kentucky in 2018-19, averaging 3.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He made 12 starts and showed his versatility in a win over No. 15 Wisconsin when he nearly had a triple-double with 13 rebounds, 10 assists and eight points in a career-high 38 minutes. Banton was one of only six players in Division I basketball to have a game with at least eight points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists in 2018-19. He had three double-figure scoring efforts on the season, including a season-high 11 points against both Belmont and St. Mary’s, as he also had six assists and three blocks against the Gaels.

Banton, who reclassified into the 2018 senior glass after graduating early, was ranked in the top 100 recruits nationally in 2018 by Rivals (No. 80) and 247Sports (No. 92). He played his senior year at Redemption (N.Y.) Christian Academy and was named conference MVP. He also played in the BioSteel All-Canadian Game and finished with 19 points, eight rebounds and three steals on 9-of-16 shooting. Banton also played in the All-Canadian Signature Game and was named to the NPSI All-Tournament Team as a senior.

PERSONAL

Dalano Banton was born on Nov. 7, 1999, in Toronto, Ontario. He is the son of Damian Banton and Suzanne English. Banton has not declared a major at Nebraska.