Corey Kispert: 2021 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-7

Weight: 224

Position: SF

College: Gonzaga

Age: 22

2020-2021 Season Stats

PPG: 18.6

RPG: 5.0

APG: 1.8

BLK: 0.4

STL: 0.9

Player Bio

Courtesy of Gonzaga Athletics

SENIOR (2020-21): Named Associated Press and CBS Sports Preseason All-American… Named Preseason All-West Coast Conference… Named WCC Player of the Week three times… Named Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 List… Named Lute Olson Award Midseason Watch List… Named Julius Erving Award Top 10 Candidate… Named Senior CLASS Award Finalist… Named Naismith Trophy Semifinalist… Named All-WCC First Team, WCC Player of the Year and WCC All-Tournament Team… Named First Team All-American by Sporting News and Sports Illustrated… Named NABC All-District 9 First Team, USBWA District IX Player of the Year and USBWA All-District IX First Team… Named AP All-American First Team… Named USBWA and NABC All-American First Team… Was an Oscar Robertson Trophy, Naismith Trophy and Lute Olson Award Finalist… Named to Wooden All-American Team and Wooden Player of the Year Finalist… Named Senior CLASS First Team All-American… Named Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year. Started all 32 games, recording 1019 minutes, earning a season-high 44 minutes against UCLA … Tallied a total of 595 points, posting a career-best of 32 points against Virginia … Scored double-digits in 31 games, scoring 20+ points 12 times … Had a field goal percentage of 52.9% … Totaled 159 rebounds, of which 129 were defensively … 58 assists, which included a career-best six against Iowa … 29 steals ... 14 blocks … .878 free throw percentage.

JUNIOR (2019-20): USBWA All-District IX … NABC Second Team All-District 9 … WCC First Team … Academic All-WCC Team … Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award finalist … started in all 33 games … was 11th in the West Coast Conference in points per game (13.9) and ninth in minutes played per game (32.9) … led the team in three-point made field goals (78) … made 81 percent of his free-throws … shot 43.8 percent from behind-the-arc … scored double-digits in 26 games … four 20-point games … three games with at least five assists … scored a career-high 28 points twice, in the season-opener versus Arkansas-Pine Bluff and in the Battle 4 Atlantis quarterfinals … grabbed a season-high eight rebounds at No. 15 Arizona … scored 26 points in win over No. 23 North Carolina, going 10-for-12 from the field … five games with five made three-pointers, including a career-high seven on eight attempts versus Southern Mississippi … had a streak of 25 games with a made three-pointer ... WCC Player of the Week on Jan. 20 ... prior to the season was named First Team All-WCC by Athlon.

SOPHOMORE (2018-19): Appeared in 37 games…started in 36 of them…averaged 8.0 points per game…967 minutes of playing time…averaged 26.1 minutes per game…season-high 17 points versus North Dakota State…nine rebounds versus Tennessee…added 37 minutes in the game…leads all starters with .875 free throw percentage…grabbed 151 rebounds; 118 defensive...38 assists on the season...second on the team with 61 made 3 point field goals...Academic All-West Coast Conference.

FRESHMAN (2017-18): Kispert appeared in 35 games, starting 7, for the Zags...started his first collegiate game and registered his first points in the season-opener against Texas Southern...played a season-high 46 minutes against Florida in the PK80 Tournament...averaged 6.7 points per game and scored in double digit figures 10 times...registered his first collegiate double-double at Portland with a season-best 23 points and 10 rebounds...tallied up a season-best four assists against Santa Clara...shot 35.1 percent from behind the arc on the season and hit multiple 3-pointers in 13 games.

HIGH SCHOOL: Kispert brings size and an outside threat to the Gonzaga roster. He will provide strength to the backcourt with an ability to hit outside shots and attack the rim. The 6-6, 215-pound forward helped King’s High School win the two Washington State 1A titles. He was a four-star recruit that was ranked No. 72 nationally by Scout.com and 81st by Rivals.com. He averaged 23.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.3 steals per game as a junior. Kispert excelled in the classroom as well with a 3.96 grade-point average.