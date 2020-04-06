Colts, Pacers Encourage Donors to Support City's Community Centers

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts and Pacers Sports & Entertainment (PSE) today announced a grant opportunity designed to encourage those who can afford to give to raise a total of $200,000 for 12 community centers in Indianapolis. These centers located throughout the city are on the front lines of feeding, supporting and caring for vulnerable residents during the current COVID-19 health emergency.

If $200,000 is raised by 12 noon on Thursday, April 9, the Colts and PSE will join together to donate an additional $420,000 to the effort, representing $35,000 to help each of the centers deliver services to Hoosiers.

Donate Online Today »

"These community centers have been serving Indianapolis residents for decades, but today they are on the front lines of bringing relief to our friends and neighbors who have been hit the hardest by this health emergency," said Colts Owner & CEO Jim Irsay. "We ask anyone who can afford to give to donate to these centers so more people can gain access to immediate resources during this challenging time."

"More than ever, community centers like these are the places people can turn to for the assistance their families need," said Rick Fuson, PSE President & Chief Operating Officer. "There is no more important time to strengthen them, and we are encouraging everyone who can to chip in. We thank our friends at the Colts and are proud to join them in supporting our neighbors."

The community centers provide a multitude of services to seniors, youth, underserved residents and neighborhoods across the city, particularly during the current health emergency. The centers include:

Christamore House

Community Alliance of the Far Eastside

Concord Neighborhood Center

Edna Martin Christian Center

Fay Biccard Glick Neighborhood Center at Crooked Creek

Flanner House

Hawthorne Community Center

John H. Boner Neighborhood Centers

LaPlaza

Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center

Mary Rigg Neighborhood Center

Southeast Multi-Service Center

To donate online, please visit Indycommunitycentercampaign.com, courtesy of United Way of Central Indiana. One hundred percent of the money raised by the public through this effort will be divided equally among the 12 centers.