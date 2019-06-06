Cody Martin: 2019 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-5

Weight: 192

Position: PG/SG

College: Nevada

Age: 23

2018-2019 Season Stats

PPG: 12.1

RPG: 4.5

APG: 4.9

BLK: 0.7

STL: 1.4

Player Bio

Courtesy of Nevada Athletics

2018-19 Honors

Mountain West preseason team...Bob Cousy Award preseason watch list

2017-18 Honors

Mountain West coaches Defensive Player of the Year...Mountain West coaches defensive team...Mountain West coaches and media second team...Feb. 25 Mountain West Player of the Week...Mountain West academic team

NEVADA: Named to the 2018-19 Mountain West media preseason team ... On the Bob Cousy Awar preseason watch list which honors the top point guard in Division I basketball ... Returns for his senior season and is slated to start at point guard as he did the final 10 games last season for an injured Lindsey Drew ... Versatile player who has the ability to play several positions ... Tested the NBA draft process along with twin brother Caleb but chose to return to the Wolf Pack to play his senior season ... Participated in the NBA’s Draft Combine and Nike Basketball Skills Academy ... Named the MW coaches Defensive Player of the Year and to the coaches defensive team ... Selected to the MW coaches and media second team ... Combined with Caleb to averaged 32.9 points per game, 38.9 percent of the Pack’s offensive output.

2017-18 (Jr.): Started 34 of the 35 games in which he played, missing one game at San José State with an injury ... Third on the team averaging 14 points but ranked first in assists (4.7 apg), steals (1.7 apg), blocks (1.5 bpg), field goal percentage (51.6 %) and minutes per game (35.6 mpg) ... In the 10 games he started at point guard to end the season averaged 15.8 points, 6.7 assists, 6.5 rebounds, 1.8 steals, 1.6 blocks, and shot 51.2 percent from the field in 36.9 minutes per game ... Scored a career-high 30 points at Utah State which tied with Kendall Stephens for the high for a Pack player ... Career-high 11 assists vs. Colorado State was the high by a Nevada player and third most in the MW ... Seven times leading the Pack in scoring was third on the team and four times posted a game high which was also third on the squad ... His 11 times leading the Pack in rebounding was second to Jordan Caroline’s 20 and six times had a game-high rebounds ... Reached double figures in 25 games which was tied for fourth on the team ... Scored 20 or more points eight times which includes the 30-point contest ... Four double-doubles on the season; at Santa Clara (22 pts, 12 rebs), vs TCU (27 pts, 11 rebs), vs. Wyoming (22 pts, 12 rebs) and vs. Colorado State (17 pts, 11 ast) ... In three NCAA Tournament games averaged 18.7 points, six assists and 5.3 rebounds per game with the points and assists leading the team ... Has scored 768 points in his collegiate career, 504 at Nevada and 264 at North Carolina State ... Named Feb. 25 MW Player of the Week after averaging 9.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, nine assists, three blocks and two steals in helping the Pack two a pair of wins including a victory over Colorado State that clinched a second consecutive MW regular season title ... Finished with 17 points and a career-high 11 assists in the CSU victory ... Earned first letter at Nevada.

2016-17 (Rs.): Sat out the 2016-17 season as a redshirt under NCAA transfer rules after coming to the Wolf Pack from North Carolina State along with his twin brother Caleb ... Practiced with the team.

PRIOR TO NEVADA - NORTH CAROLINA STATE

2015-16 (So.): Played in 33 games and started 16 … Averaged six points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 25.8 minutes per game … Shot 46.7 percent from the field.

2014-15 (Fr.): Saw action in 19 games and earned three starts as a freshman at North Carolina State … Averaged 3.4 points in 11.4 minutes per game … Scored in 17-of-19 games played … Season-highs with 10 points and six rebounds versus Notre Dame.

HIGH SCHOOL

No. 91 recruit nationally in ESPN 100 and 81st by Rivals ... Played one season at Oak Hill Academy for coach Steve Smith after three seasons at Davie County High School in North Carolina ... Led Oak Hill to 41-4 record and a runner-up finish in the Dick’s Sporting Goods High School National Tournament ... Picked as 2014 Team MVP for Oak Hill ... Named to all-conference and all-district teams ... Helped Davie County and coach Mike Absher to a sectional title as a junior ... Also played football as a freshman at Davie County.

PERSONAL

Human development and family studies major ... Son of Jarred Eure and Jenny Bennett … Twin brother Caleb is also a member of the team … Born one minute before Caleb … Enjoys watching TV and playing video games in his free time … Chose the Pack over Rutgers and Providence … Career highlight was his first dunk in eighth grade … Sports hero is LeBron James.