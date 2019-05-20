C.J. Elleby: 2019 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-6

Weight: 200

Position: SF

College: Washington State

Age: 18

2018-2019 Season Stats

PPG: 14.7

RPG: 7.1

APG: 3.0

BLK: 0.6

STL: 1.0

Player Bio

Courtesy of Washington State Athletics

FRESHMAN – Led WSU with 28 games started, having played in all 32 contests…was second on the team with 14.7 points per game and 7.1 rebounds per game, ranking 11th and 10th, respectively, in the Pac-12…was second amongst Pac-12 freshmen in both scoring and rebounding…led the Cougars with 3.0 assists per game, including 3.6 apg in Pac-12 games, ranking 11th for conference games only…scored in double figures 25 times and reached the 20-point plateau eight times…was named to the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team, becoming the first Cougar on the team since 2010…breakout game came against CSUN, Nov. 27, when he had his first career double-double with 23 points and 11 rebounds…followed it up with 18 points and 10 rebounds at New Mexico State (Dec. 1)…had a career-high 26 points on 8-for-13 shooting in his Pac-12 debut at Washington (Jan. 5)…two games later, scored 20 of his 21 points in the second half at Utah (Jan. 12)…dished out a career-high 9 assists and was 1 assist away from a triple-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds in WSU’s upset win at Arizona State (Feb. 7)…had fifth of five double-doubles at California (March 2) with 20 points and 10 rebounds…grabbed a career-high 12 boards in WSU’s regular season finale against Oregon State (March 9)…broke Steve Puidokas’ 45-year-old freshman scoring record of 452, finishing with 471…also ranks on WSU’s all-time freshman list for rebounds (second, 227), scoring average (second, 14.7 ppg), field goals (second, 168), 3-point field goals (fifth, 53), free throws (t-fifth, 82), assists (sixth, 96), steals (sixth, 33), assists average (sixth, 3.0), steals average (seventh, 1.03), blocked shots (eighth, 18) and minutes (fourth, 987)

HIGH SCHOOL – Earned four letters in basketball while competing for coach Jerry Petty at Cleveland High School where he graduated in 2018…captained the team his sophomore, junior, and senior seasons…named third-team all-metro as a SOPHOMORE while averaging 16.0 points and 10.0 rounds per game, helping lead Cleveland HS to the 3A state tournament…as a JUNIOR in 2016-17, averaged 23.0 points, 13.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game en route to being named to the All-Metro League team for the third-straight season…as a SENIOR, averaged 23.5 points per game as he earned Associated Press and Tacoma News Tribune First Team All-State honors…was once again named to the All-Metro First Team…named second-team American Family Insurance All-USA Washington by USA Today and selected to participate in the Washington Interscholastic Basketball Coaches Association (WIBCA) all-state basketball game.

PERSONAL – Born Charles James Elleby, June of 2000 at Federal Way, Wash…father Bill and mother Elizabeth are both teachers…father, Bill, played basketball at California from 1988-1992 and led Garfield HS (Seattle) to back-to-back State championships…has three brothers, Kobe, Billy, and Chance, and a sister, Victoria, who played basketball at Evergreen State College, Alaska Fairbanks and Highline CC…hobbies include playing basketball, running, and eating…intends to major in civil engineering.