Chaundee Brown: 2021 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-5

Weight: 217

Position: SG/SF

College: Michigan

Age: 22

2020-2021 Season Stats

PPG: 8.0

RPG: 3.1

APG: 0.6

BLK: 0.3

STL: 0.1

Player Bio

Courtesy of Michigan Athletics

Who is Chaundee Brown Jr. ...

Strong and confident offensive player...U-M’s defensive stopper; drawing opponent's top guard to cover...Allows the game to come to him with his patience with ability to get to the basket...Brings valuable collegiate playing experience to U-M...Strength and athleticism is built for the Big Ten riggers...Transferred from Wake Forest; granted NCAA waiver to play immediately

Career Notables

Played in 112 career games...Started 75 career games...Scored 1,101 career points (9.8 ppg)...Scored in double figures in 52 career games; with 14 20+ point games...Five career double doubles...15 points, 10 rebounds against Notre Dame (Feb. 29, 2020)...25 points, 10 rebounds against NC A&T (Dec. 21, 2019)...23 points, 11 rebounds against UNC Asheville (Nov. 13, 2019)...21 points, 10 rebounds at Duke (March 5, 2019)...21 points, 14 rebounds against Miami, Fla. (Feb. 26, 2019)

Michigan Career

NCAA All-East Regional Team (2021)...Helped U-M to the Big Ten regular season title (2021)...Helped U-M advance to the NCAA Elite Eight (2021)...Helped U-M advance to the NCAA Sweet 16 (2021)...Overall it was the fourth straight for U-M (2017, ‘18, ‘19, ‘21)...Note: 2020 NCAA Tournament was cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic

Wake Forest Career

Played in 84 games with 74 starts...Averaged 10.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists...Scored 876 total points (10.4 ppg) with 42 double figure scoring games...Posted 13 20+ point games, including a career-high 26 points against No. 23 Xavier (Dec. 14, 2019), going 11-for-16 from the field...In first collegiate game scored 21 points against Georgia Southern (Nov. 10, 2017); going 8-for-12 from the field and 3-for-4 from long range while adding nine rebounds...ACC Player of the Week (Dec. 16, 2019)...Posted two straight 25+ point games -- Xavier (26), NC A&T (25)...Tied freshman record for 3-point percentage...Went 6-for-7 (85.7%) at Boston College (Jan. 6, 2018)

Senior (2020-21 | at Michigan)

Played in all 28 games, with one start...U-M’s Sixth Man...One Juwan Howard’s defensive stoppers; along with Eli Brooks...In U-M debut, scored a 19 against Bowling Green (Nov. 25)...Scored 18 second half points with five 3-pointers...Started first U-M game at Minnesota (Jan. 16); with Eli Brooks out with injury...Scored 14 points, with three rebounds and two 3-pointers...Averaged 8.0 points per game...Had a season-high 21 points vs. LSU (March 22)...Had 10 double figure scoring games with one 20+ point...Third on U-M with 2.9 rebounds per game...Had a season-high six rebounds against Oakland (Nov. 29)...Has eight games with 4+ rebounds...Shot 48.8 percent from the field...Had a season-high seven field goals against Central Florida (Dec. 6)...Shot 41.9 percent on 3-pointers...Third on U-M with 39 triples...Had a season-high five 3-pointers against Bowling Green (first U-M game)...Had a season-best three assists, 2x -- Bowling Green & Toledo (Dec. 9)...Averaging 20.6 minutes off the bench

Junior (2019-20 | at Wake Forest)

Played in 23 games, with 15 starts...Missed eight games due to injury (lower leg)...Third on Wake, averaging 12.1 points with 13 double figure games & five 20+...Scored a career-high 26 points (11-for-16 FG) in win over No. 23 Xavier (Dec. 14)...Second on Wake, averaging 6.5 rebounds, with 16 games of 5+ rebounds...Had four 10+ board games, including a season-high 12 at Boston College (Nov. 6)...Recorded three double-doubles...23 points, 11 rebounds against UNC Asheville (Nov. 13, 2019)...25 points, 10 rebounds against NC A&T (Dec. 21, 2019)...15 points, 10 rebounds against Notre Dame (Feb. 29, 2020)...Led Wake Forest in free throw shooting 83.1 percent (64-for-77)...Went a career-best 11-for-11 against UNC Asheville (Nov. 13)...Averaged 28.2 minutes per game, with 12 games of 30+ minutes...Played a career-high 41 against Duke (Feb. 25)

Sophomore (2018-19 | at Wake Forest)

Started 30 of 31 games; one of five Demon Deacons to play in every game...Third on Wake, averaging11.9 points, with 20 double figure games, four 20+...All four 20+ point games vs. ACC -- at Miami (22), at No. 17 Florida State (20), Miami (21) and at No. 4 Duke (21)...Scored a season-high 22 points at Miami, Fla. (Jan. 12); 9-for-15 from the field...Third on Wake, averaging 5.0 rebounds, with 16 games of 5+ rebounds...Had a career-high 14 boards against Miami, Fla. (Feb. 26)...Recorded two double-doubles...21 points, 14 rebounds for his first career double-double against Miami (Feb. 26)...21 points and 10 rebounds at No. 4 Duke (March 5)...Averaged 29.1 minutes per game, with 16 games of 30+ minutes...Played a season-high 39 against Pittsburgh (Feb. 5)

Freshman (2017-18 | at Wake Forest)

Started 29 of 30 games...Started first game against Georgia Southern (Nov. 10), scoring 21 points...Averaged 7.6 points, with nine double figure games & four 20+...Three of four 20+ point games against ACC -- Georgia Southern (21), at Boston College (20), at Louisville (20) and at Miami, Fla. (20)...Third on Wake, averaging 3.0 rebounds, with six games of 5+ rebounds...Averaged 20.9 minutes per game, with six games of 30+ minutes...Played a season-high 32, 3x -- vs. Quinnipiac, Duke and at Georgia Tech

Prep Career

Consensus four-star recruit in the Class of 2017 by ESPN (31), 247Sports (33), Rivals (35) and Scout (38)...Gatorade and 4A Florida Player of the Year (2017)...Participated in the Iverson Classic and Capital Classic (2017)...McDonald's All-America Game nominee (2017)...Played final two prep seasons at The First Academy (Orlando, Fla.) helping the Royals to the 2016 3A State Final Four, the 2016 3A Regional title and two District titles (2016, 3A); 2017, 4A)...Played first two prep seasons at Dr. Phillips High School (Orlando, Fla.) helping the Panthers to a 40-19 record in two seasons with back-to-back FHSAA 8A regional semifinal (2014, '15)...As a senior, averaged 24.7 points and 6.7 rebounds helping the Royals to a 26-2 record and the 4A District championship and the championship game of the 4A regional...As a junior, averaged 18.1 points and 7.0 rebounds helping the Royals to a 25-6 record, the 3A District 3 championship, the 3A regional title and advancing to the FHSAA 3A State Final Four, losing in overtime (68-58) to Westminster Academy in the state semifinal...Participated in 2017 USA Men's U19 World Cup Team training camp...Played AAU ball for Nike South Beach

Personal

Born on Dec. 4, 1998 in Orlando, Florida...Son of Chelsea and Chaundee Brown Sr....Enrolled in the College of Literature, Science and Arts...General Studies major