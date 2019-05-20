Carsen Edwards: 2019 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-0

Weight: 199

Position: PG

College: Purdue

Age: 20

2018-2019 Season Stats

PPG: 24.3

RPG: 3.6

APG: 2.9

BLK: 0.3

STL: 1.3

Player Bio

Courtesy of Purdue Athletics

CAREER ACCOLADES

B1G Freshman of the Week (Jan. 23, 2017)...Edwards Named to USA U19 Team (June 22, 2017)...Edwards Helps USA Team to Bronze (July 9, 2017)...Edwards Named B1G Player of Week (Jan. 22, 2018)...Edwards Named to Wooden Watch (Feb. 6, 2018)...Edwards Selected to West Award List (Feb. 6, 2018)...Edwards Named to Naismith List (Feb. 14, 2018)...NCAA.com Player of the Week (Feb. 26, 2018)...Big Ten Player of the Week (Feb. 26, 2018)...Edwards Named All-Big Ten (Feb. 26, 2018)...Edwards Nabs National Honor (Feb. 27, 2018)...Edwards Unanimous AP All-Big Ten (Feb. 28, 2018)...Edwards Sporting News AA (March 5, 2018)...Edwards a Wooden Award Finalist (March 5, 2018)...Edwards a Finalist for West Award (March 6, 2018)...Edwards Named USBWA All-District (March 6, 2018)...Edwards Named NABC All-District (March 13, 2018)...Edwards a NABC All-American (March 21, 2018)...Edwards Named All-East Region (March 25, 2018)...Edwards Named AP All-American (March 27, 2018)...Edwards Wins Jerry West Award (April 6, 2018)...Blue Ribbon Yearbook Preseason Player of the Year (Aug. 15, 2018)...Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year (Oct. 11, 2018)...Preseason Bob Cousy Award watch list (Oct. 15, 2018)...Preseason AP First-Team All-American (Oct. 23, 2018)...Naismith Trophy Preseason Watch List (Nov. 5, 2018)...Big Ten Player of the Week (Nov. 12, 2018)...Big Ten Player of the Week (Dec. 10, 2018)...Oscar Robertson Trophy Watch List (Dec.21, 2018)...Big Ten Player of the Week (Feb. 4, 2019)...Jerry West Award finalist (March 5, 2019)...Naismith Trophy Top-10 Semifinalist (March 6, 2019)...Sporting News Third-Team All-American (March 11, 2019)...First-team All-Big Ten (March 11, 2019)...USBWA First-Team All-District (March 12, 2019)...NABC First-Team All-District (March 14, 2019)...USBWA Second-Team All-American (March 18, 2019)...NABC Second-Team All-American (March 26, 2019)...NCAA South Region Most Outstanding Player (March 30, 2019)...AP Second-Team All-American (April 2, 2019)...Consensus Second-Team All-American (April 2, 2019)

2018-19

Edwards had a remarkable junior season, leading the Big Ten and ranking ninth nationally in scoring at 24.3 points per game. He added 3.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game in 35.4 minutes per outing...Edwards was named a consensus second-team All-American after being named to all four All-American squads (AP, NABC, USBWA - 2nd team; Sporting News - 3rd team). Was also named first-team All-Big Ten in unanimous fashion...His 874 points scored were the third most in a season in school history and the fifth most in Big Ten history...Edwards' 135 3-pointers were a school record (previous record was 100), ranking fourth nationally. The 135 triples were a Big Ten record...Was named the South Regional's Most Outstanding Player after averaging 34.8 points per game and making an NCAA Tournament-record 28 3-pointers. He made a school-record nine 3-pointers in the South Regional Final loss to eventual national champion Virginia...Also scored 42 points with a then-record tying nine 3-pointers in the second-round win over defending national champion Villanova...Scored in double-figures in 35 of 36 games (nine points vs. Indiana)...Surpassed 40 points three times (Texas, Villanova, Virginia) and 30 points four more times (Fairfield, Ohio, Wisconsin, Penn State)...Made at least seven 3-pointers in a game five times (Fairfield, Texas, Penn State, Villanova, Virginia)...Finished career ranked seventh on the school's all-time scoring list (1,920 points) and first in career 3-pointers (281)...One of five players in school history to have multiple seasons of 650 or more points (Glenn Robinson, Joe Barry Carroll, Rick Mount, Dave Schellhase).

2017-18

Edwards had a sensational sophomore season, culminating in being named a second-team All-American (NABC) and winning the Jerry West Award given to the nation's top shooting guard...Averaged 18.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game while making 97 3-pointers, the second most in a season in school history...Averaged 21.1 points per game after February 1, and 20.5 points per game in six postseason games...Improved his assist/turnover to 1.63 (104/64) from 0.97 (62/64) as a freshman...His 686 points were the most for a sophomore in school history and he became the first player in school history with 650 points, 100 rebounds and 100 steals...Scored in double figures in 35 of 37 games, including in 20 straight games to end the season...Became the first Purdue player to score 40 points in a game when he tallied 40 against Illinois in late February. The 40 points were the most for a Purdue guard since Rick Mount scored 61 on Feb. 28, 1970 and the second most for a Big Ten player in a league game in the last 20 years...Became just the seventh Purdue player to score 1,000 points in his first two seasons on the hardwood and the first since Glenn Robinson in 1993-94...Scored 30 points in the Sweet 16 loss against Texas Tech, earning NCAA All-East Region honors, the first 30-point game in the NCAA Tournament for a Purdue player since Brad Miller scored 31 points against Rhode Island on March 13, 1997...Surpassed 20 points 14 times during the year, including seven times in the last 12 games...Averaged 18.6 points per game in 12 games against NCAA Tournament teams, including 28 against Big Ten champion Ohio State, 22 against Arizona and 21 against Tennessee.

2016-17

Edwards had an outstanding freshman season, appearing in all 35 games with 21 starts. He averaged 10.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists on the season...Was the only freshman in the Big Ten to finish the season with at least 45 3-pointers (49) and 35 steals (36)...Is 1-of-3 freshmen in school history (E'Twaun Moore, Robbie Hummel) with 360 points, 60 assists and 30 steals...Finished the year ranked high on the Purdue freshman single-season lists, ranking sixth in points (360), ninth in scoring average (10.3), fourth in 3-pointers made (49), sixth in free throw percentage (.743) and fifth in steals (36)...Was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week on Jan. 23, after averaging 13.5 points and 2.5 assists while shooting 11-of-15 (.733) from the field and 4-of-7 (.571) from long distance in wins over Illinois and Penn State...Made two free throws with 2.1 seconds left to lift Purdue to a 73-72 win over No. 17-ranked Maryland in College Park (Feb. 4)...Scored 19 points, including the first eight of the game, in the Big Ten-opening win over Iowa (Dec. 28). The 19 points were the most for a Purdue freshman in a Big Ten opener since the 1980-81 season (Russell Cross)...Is 1-of-2 freshmen in Purdue history with four games of four or more 3-pointers (Chris Lutz)...Scored 18 points with six rebounds in the season opener against McNeese State. The 18 points were the most for a Purdue freshman in an opener since the 2005-06 season opener (Nate Minnoy)...Recorded 17 games of 10 or more points. Purdue was 14-3 when he scored 10 or more points...Scored 17 points with three steals in the Big Ten Tournament loss to Michigan. His 17 points were the most for a Purdue true freshman since E'Twaun Moore had 22 against Illinois in the 2008 tournament...Also scored 12 points against Vermont in Purdue's first NCAA Tournament victory since the 2012 event...Tallied a season-high 21 points in the Cancun Challenge title-game victory over Auburn. Added two assists and three steals.

HIGH SCHOOL

A 4-Star recruit according to ESPN.com who ranked Carsen 88th overall in the class of 2016...Named No. 43 by Lindy's Magazine as freshmen to have the most impact on their team this year...Named first-team All-State and was a MaxPreps All-American as a senior after averaging 26.3 points, 5.1 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game...During his senior year, he finished in the top five in voting for MaxPreps' 2016 National Player of the Year...Led Atascocita (38-1) to the Texas state finals, and earned tournament MVP for District 16-6A...His team finished the season ranked 23rd in the nation according to USA Today's Super 25 with its only loss coming in the state finals...Scored in bunches, setting a school single-game scoring record with 50 points, going 13-of-15 on 3-point attempts. He also had four more 30-point games as a senior (31, 31, 32, 33)...Posted his first career triple-double as a senior collecting 26 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists in a Atascocita victory...Following his junior season, he was named Player of the Year by the Houston Chronicle after averaging 23.6 points, 4.9 assists and 4.9 rebounds...Averaged 3.5 points, 2.1 assists and 2.0 rebounds per game as a sophomore and lettered as a freshman at Atascocita...Also played football as a sophomore...Team won three district titles during his time at Atascocita...Carsen's personality and work ethic are identical to the Purdue basketball program. Before signing at Purdue, he said "I play hard and give all I have"...Was coached by David Martinez at Atascocita...Was a high school teammate of Zack Haney (Boise State) and Joe Burton (Valparaiso)...Played on the prestigious Houston Hoops AAU team.

PERSONAL

Majoring in organizational leadership...Born March 12, 1998, in Houston, Texas...Son of James Edwards and Carla Desmuke-Edwards...Brother, Jai, plays football at Blinn Junior College...Chose Purdue because its a great school academically and is a great basketball program in America's best conference.