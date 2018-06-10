Bruce Brown Jr.: 2018 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-5

Weight: 195

Position: PG/SG

College: Miami (Fla.)

Age: 21

2017-2018 Season Stats

PPG: 11.4

RPG: 7.1

APG: 4.0

BLK: 0.8

STL: 1.3

Player Bio

Courtesy of Miami (Fla.) Athletics

Accolades

All-ACC Academic Men's Basketball Team, 2017...ACC Rookie of the Week - Dec. 12, 2016 and Feb. 28, 2017...2016 Jordan Brand Classic All-American...Book Buster Honor Roll (3.0+ GPA): Fall 2016

As a Sophomore (2017-18)

Preseason Honors: Preseason All-ACC Second Team, Preseason ESPN Third-Team All-American, Wooden Award Preseason Top 50, Citizen Naismith Trophy Watch List, Julius Erving Small Forward of Year Award Watch List, Lute Olson National Player of Year Award Watch List, Oscar Robertson Trophy Watch List

Season: Played and started in 19 games, averaging 11.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game ... Missed final 12 games with left-foot injury, which was diagnosed on Jan. 29; had surgery Feb. 1 ... Ranked 12th in ACC in rebounds at 7.1 per game at time of injury (second among guards) ... Second on team in assists with 76 ... Recorded second career triple-double in season opener vs. Gardner-Webb (10 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists) ... Triple-double was third in program history and 31st in ACC history (sixth player in league history with two career triple-doubles) ... Had 14 points, seven rebounds, four assists, three steals in win over North Florida (11/25) ... Posted 16 points, nine rebounds, five assists and no turnovers in win at No. 12 Minnesota (11/29) ... Scored 14 of his 17 points in the first half in win against Princeton (12/2) ... Missed Boston U. game with left hand injury; returned for GW game ... Averaged 12.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists in Diamond Head Classic; scored season-high 20 points against Middle Tennessee ... Had 11 points and five boards in ACC opener at Pitt (12/30) ... Recorded nine points, nine rebounds, career-high four blocks and three steals at Georgia Tech (1/3) ... Tallied 23 points, including career-best 12-of-14 effort at free-throw line, in win over Florida State (1/7) ... Scored 19 points and dished out nine assists in win at NC State (1/21) ... • Recorded 13 points, seven boards and five assists at Florida State (1/24)

As a Freshman (2016-17)

Final 2017 NCAA rankings: No. 3 triple-doubles (1), No. 147 total steals (49), No. 164 steals per game (1.48), No. 235 assist-turnover ratio (1.58).

Miami Record Book Listings: Season – ACC games only: No. 5 assists (61), No. 5 steals (26), No. 6 minutes played (604). Freshman – Season (since 2004-05): No. 1 scoring (391), No. 1 field goals made (134), No. 1 free throws made (90), No. 1 free throws attempted (122), No. 1 minutes played (1,053), No. 2 rebounding (186), No. 2 3-point field goals made (33), No. 2 assists (106), No. 2 steals (49), No. 3 field goal percentage (45.9% / 134-292), No. 3 blocked shots (18), No. 4 free throw percentage (74.4% / 90-121), No. 4 3-point field goals attempted (95), No. 5 3-point field goal percentage (34.7% / 33-95). Freshman – Game (since 2004-05): No. 1 points (30), No. 3 points (25), T-No. 1 field goals made (11), T-No. 5 field goals made (9), T-No. 1 field goal attempts (18), T-No. 3 field goal percentage (72.7% / 8-11), T-5 3-point field goal percentage (66.7% / 4-6), No. 1 free throws made (10), No. 2 free throws made (9 – twice), No. 1 free throw attempts (13), No. 2 free throw attempts (11), No. 3 free throw attempts (10), No. 1 free throw percentage (90.0% / 9-10), No. 2 free throw percentage (81.8% / 9-11), No. 5 rebounds (12), No. 1 assists (10), T-No. 5 blocked shots (3 – twice), No. 1 minutes played (44).

Conference Stats – Among ACC players in ACC games: No. 5 steals (1.4).

Season: Started 29 of 33 games played ... Notched the program's second triple double with 11 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists against South Carolina State ... Two double-doubles with the game against SC State and 14 points and 12 rebounds against George Washington ... Scored 30 points against No. 9/6 North Carolina, 25 points vs. No. 10/11 Duke and 21 points vs. No. 6 North Carolina ... Averaged 11.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocks in 31.9 minutes per game ... Totaled 391 points, 186 rebounds, 106 assists, 49 steals and 18 blocks in 1053 minutes ... Hit 45.9 percent (134-292) from the field, 34.7 percent (33-95) from three and 74.4 percent (90-121) at the line ... Led or tied for team high in scoring six games, rebounds nine times, assists 16 times, steals in 14 games and blocked shots six times ... Scored in double digits in 20 games ... Hit multiple 3-pointers in nine games ... Notched at least one 3-pointer in 21 outings ... Recorded double-digit rebounds twice ... Blocked a shot in 12 games ... Multiple assists in 22 outings, with three-plus in 17 games ... Season highs: 30 points vs. North Carolina, 1/28; 12 rebounds vs. George Washington, 12/22; 10 assists vs. South Carolina State, 12/6; three steals five times; three blocked shots twice; 44 minutes at Virginia, 2/20 ... One of three Miami players to start all 18 ACC games ... In ACC play averaged 12.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocks in 33.6 minutes ... In ACC play totaled 228 points, 85 rebounds, 61 assists, 26 steals and 13 blocks in 604 minutes ... Connected on 46.4 percent (78-168) from the field, 40.0 percent (22-55) from three and 73.5 percent (50-68) at the line ... In two ACC Tournament games, averaged a team-high 13.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 0.5 steals in 30.5 minutes per game ... Shot 10-19 from the field, 2-8 from three and 4-4 at the line ... In one NCAA Tournament game, had 11 points, two rebounds, four assists and three steals in 34 minutes ... Hit 3-6 from the field, 1-3 from three and 4-6 at the line.

Prior to Miami

2016 Jordan Brand Classic All-American … Five-star shooting guard at Vermont Academy in Saxton's River, Vermont ... Ranked No. 30 by ESPN, No. 44 per Scout and No. 49 by Rivals ... Competed nationally at Nike Basketball Academy, the NBPA Top 100 Camp and Nike Elite 100 … Won 2016 New England Prep School Basketball Class AA State Tournament … Named 2016 NEPSAC Tournament MVP … First Team All-NEPSAC … Second Team All-EYBL performer playing for Boston Amateur Basketball Club ... With BABC at the Peach Jam in 2015, averaged 15.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.0 steals, 1.8 assists and 1.4 blocks per game … Multi-sport athlete at Wakefield High School two years … Played wide receiver and strong safety on the football team ... Also played baseball and JV soccer … Transferred to Vermont Academy after sophomore season … Chose Miami over Indiana, Arizona, UConn, Georgetown, Michigan and Louisville, among others.

Personal

Born Aug. 15, 1996 in Boston … Son of Roberta Brown and Bruce Brown … Brother to 10 siblings … Cousin of Jalen Adams, who plays at UConn … Boasts a 6-9 wingspan … Started playing basketball at age six, first dunk was in eighth grade.