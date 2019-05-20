Brian Bowen II: 2019 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-7

Weight: 200

Position: SF

Club: Sydney Kings (NBL in Australia)

Age: 20

2018-2019 Season Stats

PPG: 6.3

RPG: 3.2

APG: 0.6

BLK: 0.3

STL: 0.2

Player Bio

Courtesy of Sydney Kings

Maybe the most intriguing player in the entire National Basketball League could be a real surprise packet this season.

It’s easy to forget at times that Brian is just 19 years of age, such are his athletic gifts and obvious talent. A former McDonald’s high school All-American, the NBL’s first member of its innovative Next Stars program has already demonstrated he could earn serious court time for Sydney in 2018-19.

He’s obviously still learning the game and has a number of talented and experienced players ahead of him in the rotation, but he has a great attitude, he’s fitted in extremely well, and you feel that Andrew Gaze and the rest of the coaching staff are going to be faced with some tough decisions when it comes to finding minutes for Brian – he’s going to make it hard on them to keep him off the floor.