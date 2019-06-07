Aric Holman: 2019 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-10

Weight: 225

Position: PF

College: Mississippi State

Age: 21

2018-2019 Season Stats

PPG: 9.5

RPG: 6.2

APG: 1.3

BLK: 1.6

STL: 0.9

Player Bio

Courtesy of Mississippi State Athletics

2017-18 • Junior

Appeared in all 37 games for Mississippi State and drew 30 starts...Scored in double-digits 24 times...Finished second on the team with his 10.9 scoring average...Reached 20-plus points twice, with a career-high 23 coming against North Florida...Had 21 points against UT Martin...Led MSU with his 6.7 rebounds, which were eighth-most in the SEC...Had 10 or more rebounds seven times...Career-high 14 rebounds in the win against Vanderbilt on 1-16-18...Was second with 66 blocked shots, seventh in the SEC...Had season-best four blocks against LSU and Tennessee in the SEC and Nebraska in the NIT...Led the Bulldogs with 47 dunks...Totaled seven double-doubles on the year to give him nine for his career (7-2 in those games)...One of his double-doubles came against LSU in the SECT with 11 points and 12 rebounds...In both SECT games, had 17 points, 17 rebounds, 4 steals and 8 blocked shots combined...In the four NIT games, he averaged 14.8 points and 7.8 rebounds, while blocking 11 shots...At Louisville, he totaled 16 points and 8 boards...Against Penn State in Madison Square Garden, he scored 19 points, grabbed 5 rebounds and blocked three shots.

2016-17 • Sophomore

Appeared in all 32 games for the Bulldogs and drew 26 starts...Scored in double-digits 12 times...Led MSU with 193 rebounds, while his 6.0 average was 16th best in the SEC...Also paced MSU with 64 blocked shots, the fourth most in the SEC...His 8.4 points was the fourth most on the team...Career-high 18 points came against UTEP (11-20-16) at the Charleston Classic...Career-high 11 rebounds came against Norfolk State (11-16-16), Southern Miss (12-19-16) and at Arkansas (1-10-17)...Finished the year with two double-doubles — Norfolk State (11 points, 11 rebounds) and Arkansas (11 points,

11 rebounds)...Against LSU and Alabama in the SEC Tournament, had 16 points, 10 rebounds and 5 blocked shots...Enters the 2017-18 campaign having played in a team-high, 52-straight games.

2016 Italy Tour

In four games, average 5.8 points and a team-high 7.8 rebounds. Dished out 7 assists and 6 steals to go along with his 4 blocked shots.

2015-16 • Freshman

Appeared in 21 games for the Bulldogs and drew 3 starts...Missed the first 10 games due to a micro fracture in his knee...Appeared in his first-career game against Northern Colorado and totaled 2 points and 2 rebounds...Averaged 1.9 points and 1.9 rebounds...Scored a season-high 6 points at LSU...Grabbed a season-high 6 rebounds at Arkansas...Drew first-career start at Missouri and had 2 points and 3 rebounds...On the year, totaled 194 minutes and scored 39 points to go along with 39 rebounds...Against Georgia in the SEC Tournament, had 2 points and a blocked shot.

High School

Led Owensboro to the Kentucky state championship crown after totaling 20 points, 14 rebounds and 8 blocked shots in the 74-58 win against Bowling Green. It was the school's first title since 1980...Was a 2015 finalist for Kentucky Mr. Basketball...As a senior, averaged 15.9 points, 9.8 rebounds and 4.9 blocks, while shooting 62.2 percent from the field and 52.2 percent beyond the arc as the Red Devils posted a 31-4 ledger...2015 first-team All-State selection...Participated in the Adidas Uprising Gauntlet Series in Indianapolis...Ranked No. 71 overall nationally by Scout.com and the 13th-best power forward...Selected to play in the Kentucky-Indiana All-Star Classic...Finished career with 1,000-plus points...As a junior, OHS went 22-9, while his sophomore team posted a 12-16 record.

Personal

Aric Jeremiah Holman was born on July 11, 1997, in Owesnboro, Ky...Majoring in interdisciplinary studies...Son of Central Holman, Lynn Johnson and Janice Holman.