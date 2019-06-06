Amir Hinton: 2019 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-4

Weight: 184

Position: PG/SG

College: Shaw University

Age: 22

2018-2019 Season Stats

PPG: 29.4

RPG: 4.9

APG: 4.0

BLK: 0.6

STL: 2.6

Player Bio

Courtesy of Shaw University Athletics

Prior to Shaw: Attended Lock Haven University ... Played two season for the Hawks ... During sophomore season, Hinton led the team in scoring with 23.4 points per game (11th in the DII) and 6.7 rebounds per outing ... Tallied 70 assists, 60 steals while registering 34 made 3-pointers ... Scored a career-high 47 points (California, PA, Jan. 8, 18), Hauled in a career-high 15 field goals made (15) vs. Pitt-Johnstown (Dec. 12, 2017) ... Posted career-high of 16 field goal attempts (Dec. 12, 2017 vs. Pitt-Johnstown) ... Attempted team high 16 made free-throws (California, PA, Jan. 8, 18) ... Recorded five steals (Nov. 11, 17 vs. Virginia Union) ... Dished out nine assists (Cheyney Feb. 21, 18) ... Grabbed 14 rebounds (Millersville on Feb. 17, 18). In 2016-17, Hinton also led the team in scoring (23.8 ppg) ... Finished with 642 points, 179 rebounds, 62 assists, 56 steals and 24 blocks ... Scored 42 points against Mansfield (Feb. 2, 2017) ... Made 12 field goal (twice) ... Registered 26 field goal attempts vs. Bloomsburg (Feb. 25, 2017) ... Made 16 free-throws against Mansfield (Feb. 2, 2017) ... Grabbed 14 rebounds vs. Shippensburg (Feb. 8, 2017) ... Recorded three blocked shots (Pitt-Johnstown) on Dec. 10, 2016 ... Collected seven steals (Pitt-Johnstown) on Dec. 10, 2016.

High School: Attended Abington High School in Abington, PA., ... Earned Freshman Of The Year All-State.. And was first team All-State Player Of The Year.

Personal: Born Amir J. Hinton on February 14 ... Son of Nicole Smith... Majoring in Criminal Justice.