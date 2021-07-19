A.J. Lawson: 2021 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-6

Weight: 179

Position: SG

College: South Carolina

Age: 21

2020-2021 Season Stats

PPG: 16.6

RPG: 4.1

APG: 1.2

BLK: 0.1

STL: 1.5

Player Bio

Courtesy of South Carolina Athletics

2019-20 (SOPHOMORE)

Coaches Preseason All-SEC First Team...Jerry West Award Preseason Watch List...SEC Winter Academic Honor Roll...Started all 31 games during sophomore campaign, averaging a team high 13.4 points per game, while also collecting 3.7 rebounds, dishing out 1.9 assists and collecting 1.2 steals in 29.2 minutes per game...Posted 23 double-figure scoring games, including six 20-point outings...Had 10 games with three or more assists, led or shared the team lead in scoring 10 times, in assists seven times and in steals six times...In SEC play, averaged 11.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game...Matched career high with eight made field goals five times during the season...Scored a career high 28 points in Nov. 15 matchup vs. Cleveland State behind a career high 12 makes at the free throw line...Followed with 22 points vs. Boston University (Nov. 19), matching career high with eight made field goals, and a season high five assists...Scored 24 in road win at UMass (Dec. 4), with eight made field goals and a 6-of-8 mark at the free throw line...Hit career mark again with eight makes from the floor, including four 3s, scoring 20 points with six rebounds, three assists and a trio of steals in road win at Clemson (Dec. 15)...14 points and a pair of steals in upset road win at No. 9/7 Virginia (Dec. 22)...Hit four 3s and scored 13 points in road win at Texas A&M (Jan. 18) in SEC action...Big in victory at Arkansas, scoring 19 behind eight made field goals, including a trio of 3s, along with two assists and a steal (Jan. 29)...18 points, behind four 3s, in home win over A&M (Feb. 8)...Tallied 20 points, along with two assists and three steals in road win at Georgia (Feb. 12)...Scored 12 points with two assists and three steals in home win over Mississippi State (March 3)

2018-19 (FRESHMAN)

Nov. 19 SEC Freshman of the Week...SEC All-Freshman Team (coaches)...SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll...Saw action in 29 games, averaging 13.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and a 2.9 assists in 30.5 minutes per game...Posted 18 double-figure scoring games, eight games with five or more assists and led or shared the team lead in scoring 12 times, in assists 12 times and in steals nine times...Posted six 20-point performances, including a season high 25 points vs. Coastal Carolina (Nov. 30)...In SEC play, averaged 14.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 15 games (missed final three games of the regular season due to an ankle injury)...Scored 23 points, to go along with six assists vs. Stony Brook (Nov. 9)...En route to season high 25 points vs. Coastal Carolina (Nov. 30), hit six attempts from the floor, while adding 11 at the free throw line...Sealed home victory over No. 14 Mississippi State (Jan. 8) with steal and dunk in the final seconds of overtime...Led all scorers with 24 points in come-from-behind road victory at Vanderbilt (Jan. 16), including the game-winning free throws with 23 seconds remaining in the contest...Went 8-for-12 from the floor and led the team with 24 points (14 in second half) in comeback win vs. Arkansas (Feb. 9), behind four 3s, while also collecting seven rebounds...Led team with 23 points in another comeback win, over Texas A&M (Feb. 16), hitting seven field goals, including a season high six 3-pointers...Tallied 15 points with six assists in victory over Ole Miss (Feb. 19) and followed with 18 points in road contest at Mississippi State (Feb. 23)...Scored nine points in matchup vs. Alabama (Feb. 26), before suffering an ankle injury midway through the second half...Returned to the court in SEC Tournament matchup vs. Auburn (March 15)

PRE-SOUTH CAROLINA

A three-star prospect according to 247sports.com...Before reclassifying to the 2018 class, was ranked as a top-40 prospect in the 2019 class...Listed as the top 2019 Canadian prospect by North Pole Hoops in the spring of 2018 before reclassifying...Played prep basketball at GTA Prep in Mississauga, Ontario

PERSONAL

A sport and entertainment management major...Son of Anthony Lawson and Kathleen Parchment...Has a sister, Keisha...Favorite athlete is LeBron James and his favorite movie is Space Jam...Played at the FIBA U18 Americas Championship with Team Canada during the summer of 2018, averaging 14.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game at the event...Scored an event high 20 points against Ecuador at the FIBA U18 Americas Championship, and tallied 18 points with 12 rebounds against the USA...During the summer of 2019, represented Canada at the FIBA U19 World Cup in Greece, leading the Canadians with 16.7 points per outing, including an event high 31 points vs. Senegal