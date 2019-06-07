Admiral Schofield: 2019 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-5

Weight: 241

Position: SF

College: Tennessee

Age: 22

2018-2019 Season Stats

PPG: 16.5

RPG: 6.1

APG: 2.0

BLK: 0.5

STL: 0.9

Player Bio

Courtesy of Tennessee Athletics

HONORS

2019 Associated Press All-America Honorable Mention...2019 All-SEC First Team (Coaches)...2019 All-SEC Second Team (AP)...2019 NABC All-District 21 Team...2019 USBWA All-District IV Team...2019 SEC All-Tournament Team...March Madness Player of the Week (Dec. 17, 2018)...SEC Player of the Week (Dec. 17, 2018)...Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week (Dec. 11, 2018)...Tennessee Sports Writers Association (TSWA) Player of the Week (Dec. 11, 2018)...NBC Sports National Player of the Week (Dec. 10, 2018)...College Sports Madness Player of the Week (Dec. 10, 2018)...SEC Co-Player of the Week (Dec. 10, 2018)...2018 Jerry Colangelo Classic Most Valuable Player...2018-19 Preseason All-SEC First Team (SEC Coaches)...2018-19 Preseason All-SEC Second Team (SEC Media)...2018-19 Preseason All-SEC Third Team (Athlon Sports)...2018 SEC Tournament All-Tournament Team...2018 All-SEC Second Team (Coaches)...TSWA Player of the Week (Feb. 19, 2018)...SEC Co-Player of the Week (March 5, 2018)...SEC Co-Player of the Week (Feb. 26, 2018)...2017 SEC Community Service Team...SEC Freshman of the Week (Jan. 11, 2016)

2018-19 - SENIOR

Made the late season top 20 watch list for the 2019 John R. Wooden Award Player of the Year Award...Made the 2019 Naismith Trophy Men's Player of the Year Award Midseason Team...Was a top-five finalist for the 2019 Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award...Finished his career ranked seventh in program history in 3-pointers made (184) and career 3-point field-goal percentage (.387); he also ranked 14th in rebounds (704) and 16th in scoring (1,570)...As a senior, he ranked fifth in the SEC in scoring (16.5 ppg) and field-goal percentage (.474)...Led the SEC and ranked 31st in the country in field goals made with 238...Led team with 74 3-pointers made and shot 42 percent from beyond the arc as a senior; his .418 3-point field-goal percentage was the highest by a Vol since Chris Lofton shot .419 in 2006-07...A high-volume shooter, he shot 50 percent or better from the floor 18 times as a senior, including vs. top-ranked Gonzaga, at Memphis and 12 SEC games...All-SEC honoree scored 20 points in 19 games during his career, including 11 times as a senior...Became the first Vol to score 25 points in back-to-back games since Kevin Punter Jr. did so in 2016 (30 vs. Gonzaga [12/9/18] and 29 at Memphis, [12/15/18]...Averaged 18.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and shot 42 percent against ranked opponents on the year...Landed the No. 1 play on SportCenter's Top 10 Plays on March 15 for his vicious, driving, one-handed jam over a defender from Mississippi State (3/15/19) in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament...Finished with 21 points and nine rebounds against No. 13 Purdue (3/28/19) in the Sweet Sixteen...Helped the Vols advance to the Sweet Sixteen for the first time since 2014 with 19 points, five rebounds and two steals against Iowa (3/24/19) in the second round of the NCAA Tournament...Sealed the victory against Colgate (3/22/19) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament by dropping three 3-pointers in the final minutes of the game; he finished with 19 points and four rebounds...Dropped 21 points behind four 3-pointers to help the Vols rally and defeat No. 4 Kentucky (3/16/19) in the semifinals of the SEC Tournament...Tallied 20 points on 9-of-12 shooting to go along with seven rebounds in win over Mississippi State (3/15/19) in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament...Had 18 points behind three 3-pointers to lead UT to a win over Mississippi State (3/5/19) on Senior Night...Stepped up and took a charge to give Tennessee possession with one second left at Ole Miss after posting 11 points (2/27/19)...Was just shy of another double-double at No. 13 LSU with 27 points and nine rebounds (2/23/19)...Dropped 17 points and grabbed six boards at No. 5 Kentucky (2/16/19)...Posted his fourth double-double of the year with 21 points and 10 rebounds in the home victory over South Carolina (2/13/19)...Finished with 24 points, nine rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal in UT's road win at South Carolina (1/29/19)...Recorded his third double-double of the season with 14 points and 10 rebounds in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge win over West Virginia (1/26/19)...His 14 straight points against Arkansas (1/15/19) tied for fifth all-time in UT history in consecutive points scored; he finished with 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting and three 3-pointers...Delivered the dagger 3-pointer with 44 seconds left to lift UT to a road win at Florida (1/12/19), finishing with 14 points and 8 rebounds...Posted an all-around performance with 16 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two steals to help the Vols defeat Missouri (1/8/19) on the road...Finished with 18 points, six rebounds and three assists in the SEC-opening win over Georgia (1/5/19)...Dropped 18 points, seven rebounds and a career-high-tying four steals in UT's win vs. Samford (12/19/18)...Named SEC Player of the Week for posting his first double-double of the season at Memphis (12/15/18) with 29 points on 8-of-12 shooting and 11 rebounds...His first career 30-point game lifted Tennessee to a win over top-ranked and previously unbeaten Gonzaga (12/9/18); he finished with 30 points, including a career-high six 3-pointers, with 25 of his points coming in the second half...Led UT to a win vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (12/2/18) with 16 points and a career-high-tying four steals...Dropped 20 points on 8-of-9 shooting in the win over Eastern Kentucky (11/28/18)...Scored 21 points, including nine in overtime, and also grabbed six rebounds against second-ranked Kansas (11/23/18) in the NIT Season Tip-Off...Became the 50th Vol all-time to reach the 1,000-point mark in his career in UT's win against Louisville (11/21/18); he finished with 20 points, six rebounds and four assists...A career-high seven assists highlighted his 15-point, seven-rebound effort in the victory over Louisiana (11/9/18; he also wore protective eyewear in the win)...Had a workmanlike 13 points, a team-high nine rebounds and four assists during UT's season-opening win over Lenoir-Rhyne (11/6/18).

2017-18 - JUNIOR

Went through the 2018 NBA Draft evaluation process (without hiring an agent) and took part in workouts for several NBA teams in April and May; he announced on May 29 that he planned to return to Tennessee for his senior season...After playing primarily in the post as an underclassman, he logged major minutes on the wing as a junior...Second-team All-SEC honoree led the Vols in rebounding (6.3 rpg); he was Tennessee's leading rebounder in 17 games...Ranked second on the team in scoring (13.9 ppg), steals (34) and 3-pointers made (64) and third in 3-point shooting percentage (.395)...Ranked seventh in the SEC during league play with 6.7 rebounds per game...Made multiple 3-pointers in 23 games; his 64 3-pointers were more than he made in his first two seasons combined...His 486 points in 35 games were more than the total number of points he scored during his first two seasons as a Vol (474 points in 61 games)...Scored in double digits in 31 of UT’s 35 games, including 13 performances with at least 15 points...One of three Vols to make at least 50 3-pointers on the year (64), marking the first UT trio to achieve that feat since 1999-2000...Led the Vols in scoring against Loyola-Chicago in the second round of the NCAA Tournament (3/17/18), with 14 points behind a career-high-tying four treys...Posted his second double-double in as many games with 15 points and 12 boards in UT's NCAA Tournament first-round win over Wright State (3/15/18)...Averaged 17.0 ppg, 8.3 rpg and 1.3 apg to earn a spot on the SEC All-Tournament Team, capped by 22 points and 10 rebounds for his third double-double of the season against Kentucky in the championship game (3/11/18)...Totaled 16 points, seven boards and two assists in Tennessee's SEC Tournament win over Arkansas (3/10/18)...Repeated as the SEC Co-Player of the Week after averaging 23.5 points and 5.0 rebounds while delivering from the field (17-34, .500) and the free-throw line (11-13, .846) in victories over Mississippi State and Georgia...Paced the Vols in scoring for the third game in a row with 23 points to help UT claim a share of the SEC regular-season championship by defeating Georgia (3/3/18)...Led UT to win at Mississippi State (2/27/18) with 24 points on 9-of-18 shooting and seven rebounds...Named SEC Co-Player of the Week after averaging a team-best 20.5 points while powering the Volunteers to wins over Florida and Ole Miss...Finished with a career-high 25 points on 9-of-14 shooting and seven boards to lead the Vols past Ole Miss (2/24/18)...Dropped 16 points in Tennessee's win over Florida (2/21/18) on 7-of-17 shooting to go along with eight boards and three assists...Shot 6-of-9 from the field for 13 points in UT’s home win over South Carolina (2/13/18); he also had four boards and two assists...Capped off UT’s victory at Kentucky (2/6/18) with a fast-break dunk with four seconds left; he finished with 12 points and six boards in 36 minutes of action...Recorded his second double-double of the season with 15 points and 12 boards in the home win over Ole Miss (2/3/18)...Had a do-it-all performance at South Carolina (1/20), finishing with 12 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals in the victory...Tied his then-career-high in points with 22 on 9-of-14 shooting to go along with nine boards to help the Vols beat Vanderbilt in Nashville (1/9/18)...Posted 20 points, nine boards, a career-high-tying four assists and a career-high four steals as Tennessee beat #17 Kentucky in Knoxville (1/6/18)...Tallied 16 points behind a career-high four treys to go along with seven boards at Arkansas (12/30/17)...Finished with 14 points and six rebounds to help the Vols to a road win over Wake Forest (12/23/17)...Turned in his first double-double of the season with 12 points and a career-high 13 rebounds vs. Furman (12/20/17)...Led the Vols with a then-career-high-tying 22 points in the season-opening win over Presbyterian (11/10/17).

2016-17 - SOPHOMORE

SEC Sixth Man of the Year candidate appeared in 28 games with one start. Finished the year with averages of 8.2 points and 4.4 rebounds in 19.0 minutes per game...After failing to score in double figures in pre-conference play, he totaled 10 or more points nine times in SEC play...Emerged as the Vols' third-leading scorer in SEC play, averaging 10.6 ppg to go along with 5.3 rpg. He averaged just 3.3 ppg in UT's non-conference games...Pulled down a career-high 11 rebounds in UT's SEC Tournament game against Georgia (3/9/17). Came up just shy of the double-double, scoring nine points while also swiping a career-best three steals...Matched his career-high with 35 minutes of play at South Carolina (2/25/17), finishing with seven points and five rebounds...Scored eight points in the first half against Vanderbilt (2/22/17), finishing with 11 points and six rebounds...Notched a second-straight 17-point game when he reached that total in UT's win over Missouri (2/18/17)...Led the Vols at Kentucky (2/14/17), logging team-highs in points (17) and rebounds (7)...Finished with eight points and seven rebounds in just 19 minutes of action at Mississippi State (2/4/17)...Scored a team-high 18 points and went 3-of-4 from beyond the arc in UT's win at Auburn (1/31/17). Added seven rebounds...Solid performance off the bench in UT's upset win over fourth-ranked Kentucky (1/24/17), finishing with 15 points and seven rebounds in 27 minutes of action...Big numbers in very little time in a win vs. Mississippi State (1/21/17), scoring 15 points and grabbing seven rebounds in only 17 minutes of action...Dropped 15 points off the bench in a win over Vanderbilt (1/14/17), going 7-of-11 from the field and handing out three assists...Played a season-high 30 minutes against South Carolina (1/11/17), finishing with five points and three assists...In what head coach Rick Barnes described as his "best game as a Tennessee Volunteer," recorded his first career double-double at Florida (1/7/17) with 18 points and 10 rebounds...Finished with seven points and six rebounds in 13 minutes off the bench against Arkansas (1/3/16)...Scored seven points in 12 minutes against No. 8 Gonzaga (12/18) in the Battle on Broadway...Came off the bench to score five points in 12 minutes at No. 7 North Carolina (12/11)...Finished with seven points in 13 minutes of action against No. 16 Wisconsin (11/21) at the Maui Invitational.

SUMMER 2016

Attended the Athletes in Action "Captains Academy" leadership camp and conference in Xenia, Ohio.

2015-16 - FRESHMAN

Appeared in 32 games during his freshman season on Rocky Top, making 22 starts and averaging 18.7 minutes per game...Finished the year averaging 7.6 points and 4.0 rebounds per game; he shot 44.4 percent from the field on the year (92-207) and led the team in free-throw percentage (89.7)...Drew 11 charges on the season, tying senior Armani Moore for the team lead...In SEC play only, Schofield's 8.5 ppg ranked 12th among all SEC freshmen...Scored in double figures in each of Tennessee's last six games of the season, averaging 12.2 ppg over that span...Averaged 11.3 points and 4.7 rebounds during the three games at his first SEC Tournament...Notched 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals against LSU (3/11/16)...Helped the Vols' to an upset of fifth-seeded Vanderbilt (3/10/16) in the second round of the SEC Tournament by scoring 12 points and pulling down seven rebounds...Connected on two 3-pointers and finished with 12 points in only 18 minutes of play during the SEC Tournament-opening win over Auburn (3/9/16)...Scored 12 points while grabbing a team-high six rebounds and handing out a season-best four assists in the regular season finale against Ole Miss (3/5/16)...His best performance during the month of February came at home against Arkansas when he totaled 15 points and a season-best nine rebounds (2/27/16)...Finished with 11 points and eight rebounds to help Tennessee in its comeback win over #20 Kentucky (2/2/16), going 6-for-6 from the foul line along they way...Posted 10 points and grabbed six rebounds at Alabama (1/26/16), scoring eight points in the second half to spark an early run from the Vols...Named the SEC Freshman of the Week on Jan. 11 after averaging 16.5 points and 7.0 rebounds in games against Florida (Jan. 6) and No. 21 Texas A&M (Jan. 9)...Knocked down a season-best three 3-pointers on his way to 16 points against No. 21 Texas A&M (1/9/16)...Posted 17 points -- 15 in the first half -- and eight rebounds in the win over Florida (1/6/16); averaging 19.5 ppg and 8.0 rpg in first two SEC games...Recorded the best game of his young career in the SEC opener at Auburn (1/2/16) with career-highs in points (22), rebounds (8), made field goals (9), made 3-pointers (2), and steals (1)...His 22 points marked the highest scoring effort for a Vol in his SEC debut since Scooter McFadgon scored 31 at Georgia in 2004...Got his first career start in the stead of injured teammate Robert Hubbs III at #18 Butler (12/12/16) and responded with his strongest effort to that point in the season: 16 points (6-of-7 shooting) and seven boards in 35 minutes of action...Came off the bench to score a then-career-best 12 points against Nebraska in the Barclays Center Classic (11/28/15), knocking down two 3-pointers along the way...The season-opener vs. UNC Asheville (11/13/15) marked his collegiate debut, and he totaled two points, four rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 10 productive minutes off the bench.

HIGH SCHOOL

Graduated from Zion-Benton Township High School, where he was coached by Bob Worthington (and previously Don Kloth)...Was invited back to Zion-Benton Township High School to be honored on the school's "Wall of Achievement" and recognized on the field during the Bees football game on Sept.16, 2016...As a senior, he was named to the Associated Press Class 4A All-State second team and was a McDonald's All-American nominee...In his final high school game, he logged 23 points and 18 rebounds against Stevenson in the Illinois Class 4A Stevenson Regional championship...As a junior in 2013-14, Schofield earned honorable mention All-State honors from the Champaign-Urbana News Gazette after averaging 16 points, eight rebounds and two assists...Played AAU ball with Dickey Simpkins' Chicago-based Team NLP program (Simpkins played for Rick Barnes at Providence)...Also played football (quarterback) and ran track (relays, high jump) in high school.

PERSONAL

Full name is Admiral Donovhan Schofield...Academic major: Africana Studies...Born March 30, 1997, in the Westminster area of London, England (in St. Mary's Hospital, where Princess Diana gave birth to Princes William and Harry)...Parents are Anthony and Dawn Schofield...His father is a retired Senior Chief with the U.S. Navy...His older brother, O'Brien Schofield, played college football at Wisconsin before playing seven seasons in the NFL. O'Brien Schofield was drafted by Arizona in 2010 and was a member of Seattle's 2014 Super Bowl XLVII championship team...Recipient of the Richard & Melba Jackson Athletic Scholarship Endowment