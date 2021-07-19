Aamir Simms: 2021 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-8

Weight: 235

Position: PF

College: Clemson

Age: 22

2020-2021 Season Stats

PPG: 13.4

RPG: 6.4

APG: 2.7

BLK: 0.7

STL: 0.9

Player Bio

Courtesy of Clemson Athletics

2020-21

2021 Karl Malone Watch List

2019-20

Aamir Simms put together an All-ACC season and garnered Third-Team All-ACC recognition from around the league...He has now notched seven 20-point games in his career, including six this season...Improved scoring by 5.2 points per game (8.1 to 13.0)...Scored a career-high 391 points...Improved rebounding by 2.6 rebounds per game (4.6 to 7.2)...Shot better from the floor, shooting a career-best 47.4 percent (139-for-293)...Shot an all-time best from 3-point range, finishing 40.0 percent from long range (34-for-85)...Reached the free throw line 3.7 times per game (previously went to the line 0.9 times per game over the previous two seasons combined...Eclipsed the 200-rebound plateau for the first time in his career (217), setting career-highs in offensive rebounds (68) and defensive rebounds (149)...Led the team in assists and finished with a career-high 78...Set a career-high in steals with 31 (totaled 29 over the previous two seasons)...Led team with 23 blocks.

Best Games, 2019-20

He has posted a career-high 10 made field goals on two occasions this season, against Duke and Georgia Tech...First Clemson player over the last 20 seasons with 20 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists in consecutive games; he did it in wins over UNC and Duke...Posted his fourth career double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds in an 18-point rout of Boston College (Feb. 22)...Clemson’s leader on and off the floor, he earned himself ACC Player of the Week (Jan. 13) for his performance at North Carolina...Led Clemson in five statistical categories, a “Quintuple Leadership.”...Posted 20 points, eight rebounds, six assists, four blocks and three steals...Simms followed up that performance and weekly accolade with a 25-point, nine-rebound and five-assist game against No. 3/3 Duke in a 79-72 victory...It marked the first time in Simms’ career that he has posted back-to-back 20 point games and the 25-point outing proved to be a career-best for the junior...Scored 23 points in a loss to Georgia Tech, tying his career mark for field goals made in a single game with 10...Scored 18 points in a 29-point thrashing of Jacksonville on Dec. 20...Finished 7-for-8 from the floor, including a perfect 3-for-3 from downtown and 1-for-1 from the foul line...Made a Clemson season-best seven-straight 3-pointers from Dec. 8 at Florida State through the Tigers’ contest against Jacksonville on Dec. 20...Posted his third career 20-point game against South Carolina (Dec. 15) on 5-for-7 shooting and a perfect 3-for-3 from behind the arc...Simms also finished 8-for-11 (career-highs in makes and attempts from the charity stripe)...Simms posted a season-high with 19 points in a 22-point win against Detroit Mercy (Nov. 17)...In the Tigers’ first game of the MGM Resorts Main Event against TCU, Simms posted 13 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists to notch his second career double-double and nearly manage his first career triple double...Followed up his performance against TCU, tying his career-best with 23 points against Colorado...Notched a career-high seven made free throws, while finishing 7-for-14 in the contest...One of Clemson’s most versatile players captured his first career double-double in the season opener against Virginia Tech...Posted 12 points and 15 rebounds in a stellar performance to open the season...The 15 rebounds for Simms was a new career-best, outdoing his 10-rebound game last season at Duke (Jan. 5, 2019)...Posted yet another double-digit scoring game with 12 points against Colgate (Nov. 10). He narrowly missed a double-double with eight rebounds, however, of the eight boards, four were on the offensive glass – tying a career high.

2018-19

Appeared and started all 34 games this season...Doubled points per game average from freshman season (4.0 points per game to 8.1)...Shot 44.1 percent from the field and 33.1 percent from distance...Improved free throw shooting by nearly 20.0 percent from freshman season (57.7 percent to 75.0 percent)...Grabbed a career-best 157 rebounds, including 50 on the offensive glass...Improved rebounding by nearly 1.5 rebounds per game (3.2 rebounds per game to 4.6 rebounds per game)...Finished second on the team with 25 blocked shots...Added career-high 34 assists and career-high 21 steals...Scored a career-best 274 points...Knocked down a 3-pointer in 23 games this season, including making at least two in 12 different contests...Eclipsed 30+ minutes on 10 occasions.

Best Games, 2018-19

Scored in double-figures in the first four games of the season and five of the first six contests...Scored 16 points in the season opener against The Citadel (Nov. 6) on 7-for-8 shooting from the field and a perfect 2-for-2 from beyond the arc...Made a career-high four free throws against Sam Houston State (Nov. 14), while also scoring 12 points and grabbing a then-season-high of eight rebounds against the Bearkats...Finished with 10 points and seven rebounds in the Cayman Islands Classic championship game against Creighton (Nov. 21)...Played a career-high 37 minutes against Mississippi State (Dec. 8)...Scored a career-high 23 points and made a career-high nine field goals against the Bulldogs in that contest, including tying his career-high with four made 3-pointers...Posted 15 points in 23 minutes against Charleston Southern (Dec. 18) – finished 6-for-8 against the Bulldogs...Grabbed a career-high 10 rebounds at Duke (Jan. 5)...Scored 18 points and grabbed five rebounds at Florida State (Jan. 22) – shot 7-for-13 against the Seminoles, including knocking down three triples...Scored 13 points in a road win at Georgia Tech (Feb. 6) – also grabbed five rebounds and blocked a season-high-tying two shots against the Yellow Jackets...Swatted two more shots against Virginia Tech (Feb. 9)...Netted 10 points in a win over Boston College (Feb. 23)...Scored seven points and grabbed seven rebounds against Wichita State in the second round of the NIT (March 23) – finished 2-for-3 from the floor and knocked down a triple against the Shockers.

2017-18

Appeared in 34 games and made 12 starts last season...Limited action off the bench in the early going, but stepped into a starting role following the tragic season-ending injury of senior Donte Grantham...Averaged 15.4 minutes per game for the season, but played finished the season with 21.7 minutes per contest over the final 16 games of the season, including 12 starts...Grabbed over 100 rebounds, averaging 3.2 per game...Finished the season with 29 blocks – second-most on the roster.

Best Games, 2017-18

Played a career-high 30 minutes at Georgia Tech...Scored in double figures on three occasions during the year...Scored 10 points in back-to-back games at Florida State and against Duke...Finished a perfect 4-for-4 from the field in the Tigers’ opening round game of the NCAA tournament against New Mexico State – finishing with nine points and three rebounds...Grabbed a career-high nine rebounds in the opening round game of the ACC tournament against Boston College...Narrowly missed a double-double against the Eagles with 10 points and nine boards...Hit two three-pointers on three occasions, including coming in for an injured Donte Grantham and hitting a clutch three against Notre Dame.

Before Clemson

Four-star prospect according to 247 Sports, ESPN, Rivals and Scout...Rated as high as the No. 89 prospect in the nation by Rivals – also No. 104 by Scout and No. 107 by 247 Sports...No. 3 prospect from the state of Virginia by ESPN and No. 7 by Rivals...No. 27 prospect at the power forward spot by ESPN...Central Virginia Boys Player of the Year as a senior, when he led Blue Ridge to a second state championship in three years...Averaged 13.0 points and 9.4 rebounds per game as a senior...First-team All-VISAA Division II selection, he was a second-team choice as a junior – also second-team all-state by USA Today as a senior...Posted 16 points, six rebounds and three blocks in championship game...Notched double-double and produced 14 of his 18 points in the second half of semifinal win over Virginia Episcopal School...Team MVP as a senior when he went over 1,000 career points in three seasons...MVP of the Bullis Holiday Classic and Joe Miller Invitational...Posted 18 points in the championship game against Word of God...MVP of the Central Virginia All-Star Game, when he tallied 16 points...Played freshman year at Fluvanna County High School, where he scored 377 points...Coached by Cade Lemcke at Blue Ridge, helping team to a 75-10 record in three seasons.

Personal

Born February 17, 1999 (turns 22 during the 2020-21 season)...Majoring in Sports Communications...Can communicate in sign language.