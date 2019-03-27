Nuggets Use Strong Defense To Defeat Pistons

The Denver Nuggets were in need of some home cooking, and that’s exactly what they got on Tuesday against the Detroit Pistons. Denver stormed out of the gate and controlled the game with strong defense, leading to a 95-92 victory. Although the Nuggets were in firm control of the game for over three quarters, the Pistons made a furious comeback down the stretch of the game, getting to within two points with 30 seconds remaining. After Jamal Murray knocked down two clutch free throws, Blake Griffin missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer, allowing Denver to pull out the much-needed home win. The Nuggets held Detroit to 35.3 percent shooting from the field as they secured their 50th win of the season.

"We were great in the first half,” Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said. “That second half, give them credit, but we let them get back into the game."

The Nuggets (50-23) got off to a quick start in the first quarter, jumping out to a 13-5 lead after the first seven minutes. The run was mainly a result of Denver’s strong defense, as the Pistons shot just 2-of-19 from the field, with All-Star Blake Griffin getting off to a 1-of-10 start himself. Denver capitalized on Detroit’s struggles, finishing the quarter on a 14-4 run to take a 27-9 lead heading into the second quarter. Detroit (37-37) finished the quarter with 4-of-29 shooting from the field and 0-of-8 from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, the Nuggets had the advantage on the boards and in the paint, outscoring Detroit 14-8 in the paint.

The Nuggets extended the lead to 22 early in the second quarter behind their strong defense. However, the Pistons began chipping away at the lead, using hot shooting from beyond the arc to cut the lead down to 16 midway through the quarter. The Pistons knocked down three 3-pointers while Griffin was able to convert two and-ones, allowing Detroit to get within 10 with five minutes remaining in the half. After Denver’s lead was cut to just 44-34, the Nuggets went on an 22-5 run to close the first half, extending the lead up to 27 points at 66-39. Detroit shot just 26.9 percent from the field and 15 percent from three in the half. Meanwhile, the Nuggets knocked down 57.8 percent of their shots, as Jamal Murray couldn’t be stopped in the first half, scoring 24 points on 9-of-12 shooting from the field.

"It was a great offensive night for Jamal,” Michael Malone said. “I thought his defense in the first half was great. He was really into the ball. And then down the stretch he made the two big baskets and the free throws. We don't win this game without Jamal."

It was a slow start for both teams in the third quarter, as only five combined points were scored in the first five minutes. The Pistons would slowly cut into the deficit over the next four minutes, eventually bringing Denver’s lead down to just 73-57 with three minutes remaining in the quarter. Griffin went on a personal 7-0 scoring run to get Detroit back into the game. Denver would outscore Detroit 8-5 down the stretch of the quarter to take an 81-62 lead into the final quarter. Jamal Murray knocked down a key 3-pointer with just over one second left in the quarter to give the Nuggets momentum.

The Nuggets withstood Detroit’s comeback attempt to begin the fourth quarter, maintaining a 19-point lead with just over eight minutes remaining. The Pistons continued to battle back into the game, as they used a 7-0 scoring run to cut Denver’s lead to 12 at the halfway point of the quarter. Out of the timeout, the Nuggets stopped the run with an inside basket from Nikola Jokić. However, Wayne Ellington responded with a 3-pointer for Detroit, while Andre Drummond capitalized on a turnover to get an easy dunk in transition to cut Denver’s lead down to just 87-78 at the five-minute mark. A big dunk from Jokić extended the lead back up to double-digits and energized the Pepsi Center crowd.

The Pistons continued to dig-in defensively and were able to cut the Nuggets’ lead down to just three with just under one-minute remaining. After Detroit got within two points, Murray responded with a leaning jump shot to extend Denver’s lead back up to four points with 15 seconds remaining. The Pistons executed on back-to-back plays after timeouts, forcing Murray to make two clutch free throws with just nine seconds remaining.

"I felt good,” Murray said. “It was a great offensive game for all of us, and I was able to make the best of it."

Jamal Murray led the way for the Nuggets, scoring 33 points on 12-of-19 shooting from the field. Nikola Jokić (23 points), Will Barton (10), Paul Millsap (10) and Mason Plumlee (10) were the other players in double-figures for Denver.

The Pistons were led by Blake Griffin, who score 29 points while grabbing 15 rebounds. Reggie Jackson (17 points), Andre Drummond (13) and Wayne Ellington (12) were the other players in double-figures for Detroit.

The Nuggets go back on the road to face the Houston Rockets on Thursday. The game will tip at 6 p.m. MT. It will air on Altitude TV and be streamed on AltitudeNOW.