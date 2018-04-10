Timberwolves Nuggets Watch Party

WEDNESDAY APRIL 11, 2018

RHEIN HAUS & WALLEYS

1415 Market St. Denver, CO 80202

5:00PM - 8:00PM

Join us Wednesday, April 11th to cheer on the Denver Nuggets v Minnesota Timberwolves

in the final push for the 2018 Playoffs!

5:00PM- Doors Open

6:00PM- Tip-Off

The first 200 people will receive a complimentary beverage.

Complimentary light appetizers prior to tip-off.

Seating will be first come first serve

Enjoy Happy Hour Specials ALL evening

Special appearances by Super Mascot Rocky & the Denver Nuggets Dancers

Photo Booth

Complimentary Bocce Ball

Raffle drawings throughout the game and more...

Complimentary parking is available at the Pepsi Center in the Tundra Lot. Rhein Haus

is approximately a 7 minute walk from the Tundra Parking Lot.

Please CLICK HERE to RSVP