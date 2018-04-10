Timberwolves Nuggets Watch Party
WEDNESDAY APRIL 11, 2018
RHEIN HAUS & WALLEYS
1415 Market St. Denver, CO 80202
5:00PM - 8:00PM
Join us Wednesday, April 11th to cheer on the Denver Nuggets v Minnesota Timberwolves
in the final push for the 2018 Playoffs!
5:00PM- Doors Open
6:00PM- Tip-Off
The first 200 people will receive a complimentary beverage.
Complimentary light appetizers prior to tip-off.
Seating will be first come first serve
Enjoy Happy Hour Specials ALL evening
Special appearances by Super Mascot Rocky & the Denver Nuggets Dancers
Photo Booth
Complimentary Bocce Ball
Raffle drawings throughout the game and more...
Complimentary parking is available at the Pepsi Center in the Tundra Lot. Rhein Haus
is approximately a 7 minute walk from the Tundra Parking Lot.
Please CLICK HERE to RSVP