Denver Nuggets Announce 2021-22 Theme Nights

The Denver Nuggets have announced their theme nights for the 2021-22 season, providing a range of promotions and programming for fans. Returning for the third season will be Mile High City music nights, anchored by star-powered halftime performances. Be the first to hear as artists are announced by making sure you are signed up for Nuggets Insider. Also returning are six City Edition nights presented by Western Union, featuring the 21-22 City Edition jersey – set to be unveiled on Nov. 1st.

Other key theme nights will include:

- Military Appreciation – Nov. 12th v. Atlanta Hawks (Presented by Palantir)

- Pride Night – Nov. 19th v. Chicago Bulls

- Special Olympics Colorado – Dec. 13th v. Washington Wizards

- Holiday Celebration – Dec. 23rd v. Charlotte Hornets

- Western Night – Jan. 5th v. Utah Jazz

- Rocky’s Birthday – Jan. 23rd v. Detroit Pistons (Presented by Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children)

- Black History Month – Feb 4th v. New Orleans Pelicans

- Lunar New Year – Feb. 14th v. Orlando Magic

- Noches Ene-Be-A – March 4th v. Houston Rockets (Presented by Western Union)

- Fan Appreciation – April 10th v. LA Lakers (Presented by Ball Corporation)

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit https://www.nba.com/nuggets/theme-nights

To stay up to date on all Nuggets news and special offers, make sure to subscribe to Nuggets Insider https://kse.nuggets.com/Nuggets-Email-Sign-Up.html

Additional promotional offers can be found at https://www.nba.com/nuggets/ticketcentral