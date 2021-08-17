Tenth Annual GiveSPORTS Drive

On September 11, 2021, the 10th annual giveSPORTS Equipment Drive will be hosted at the Ball Arena Rav4 Lot from 9-11:30 A.M. Kroenke Sports Charities, in collaboration with A Precious Child has collected more than 200,000 new and gently used sports equipment and distributes these items to children in the most need in our community. This year, there will be enhanced social distancing guidelines in place for donors who drop off goods at Ball Arena. Donors will receive a tax donation letter and two tickets to a Nuggets or Avalanche pre-season game (some restrictions may apply). To learn more, visit https://apreciouschild.org/what-we-do/givesports/.

Monetary donations can be made at the event or online at https://justgiving.com/campaign/giveSPORTS2020.

To purchase items directly from A Precious Child’s Amazon Wishlist, visit https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/WEB7457V7QU5?ref_=wl_share.

New and Gently-Used Items

We accept all sports equipment however, we need the most equipment in the following sports as they are the most requested:

Football

Basketball

Soccer

Baseball

Softball

Lacrosse

Volleyball

Hockey

New Items Only

Athletic Cups

Mouth Guards

We accept bicycles in any condition

No clothing donations

Learn more at https://apreciouschild.org/what-we-do/givesports/