Nikola Jokić Named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week

Denver, Apr. 9, 2018 – The NBA has announced that Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić has been named the Western Conference Player of the Week for games played from Monday Apr. 2nd to Sunday Apr. 8th.

This is the second time this season that Jokić has earned Western Conference Player of the Week honors, also doing so from Monday Nov. 6th to Sunday Nov. 12th.

Jokić, 23, averaged 23.0 points, 10.3 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 2.33 steals and 1.00 blocks while helping the Nuggets go 3-0 during the week. He also shot .510 from the field and .429 from three during this stretch. He joined LeBron James as the only players to average 23+ points, 10+ rebounds and 9+ assists in that span, and he was the only player to reach those numbers while averaging 2+ steals as well.

Jokić started the week by registering 30 points, six rebounds, seven assists and four steals in 31 minutes of action in a home win over Indiana on Apr. 3rd. He then recorded a near triple-double with 16 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists in another must-win game at home over Minnesota on Apr. 5th. He capped off the week with his ninth triple-double of the season, tallying 23 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists on the road at the Clippers on Apr. 7th.

In 73 games this season, Jokić is averaging 18.3 points, 10.3 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.16 steals while shooting .499 from the field, .394 from three-point range and .849 from the free throw line. He is the only player this season to average 18+ points, 10+ rebounds and 6+ assists and will become just the sixth player in NBA history to reach these numbers for a whole season, along with Russell Westbrook, Kevin Garnett, Larry Bird, Wilt Chamberlain, Oscar Robertson. He will become the first player ever to accomplish this in under 33.0 minutes per game.

Jokić becomes the first Nugget to earn multiple Player of the Week honors in the same season since Carmelo Anthony during the 2009-10 campaign.