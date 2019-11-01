Statement from Jim Martin, President and CEO of Kroenke Sports and Entertainment

“While Comcast and DISH Network continue to ignore the wishes of millions of viewers, we are appreciative that DIRECTV has stepped up and put Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets fans first,“ said Jim Martin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Kroenke Sports & Entertainment. “Regional sports networks matter to fans and communities across the country. As such, Altitude plays an important role in the lives of sports fans throughout our 10-state territory and the entire country. We will continue to work with DIRECTV to improve viewers’ experiences on multiple platforms and deliver an even higher-quality product to our award-winning coverage. Again, we’d like to thank DIRECTV for listening to their customers and putting Altitude back where it belongs. We encourage sports fans to contact DIRECTV for service options while Comcast and DISH continue to tune out sports fans.”