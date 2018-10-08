Budweiser Road Opener Watch Party

Join us at Rhein Haus on Wednesday, October 17th for the official Denver Nuggets watch party presented by Budweiser. Don’t miss your chance to cheer on your Nuggets as they take on the Los Angeles Clippers in their first road game of the season. Meet SuperMascot Rocky and have a chance to win tickets, Nuggets gear, autographed merchandise and more. Party festivities will start at 7:00PM and the game will tip-off at 8:30PM. Members of the Denver Stiffs will also be in attendance to help kick off the season the right way. Rhein Haus is the place to be to watch the Nuggets in their road opener!

Rhein Haus

1415 Market St, Denver, CO 80202

Free parking is available in the Toyota Tundra Lot on the southeast side of Pepsi Center