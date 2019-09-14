Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokić and Mason Plumlee wrap up 2019 FIBA World Cup

Nikola Jokić and Mason Plumlee concluded their respective runs in the 2019 FIBA World Cup Saturday, as both Serbia and the Unites States won their consolation games. With just over two weeks remaining before the Nuggets open up training camp, the players now have some time to mentally and physically prepare for the 2019-20 NBA season.

Serbia defeated the Czech Republic 90-81. Jokić played nearly 31 minutes and finished with seven points, 14 rebounds and seven assists. Jokić concluded his World Cup play with averages of 11.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. The 24-year-old center only played 22.6 minutes per contest and came off the bench for four of Serbia’s seven games.

Meanwhile, Mason Plumlee played just over 11 minutes in Team USA’s 87-74 victory over Poland. He scored four points and grabbed three rebounds in the win, as the USA wrapped up a disappointing World Cup that saw it take seventh place.

For the tournament, Plumlee averaged 7.9 minutes per contest, which impacted his ability to put up numbers. In the end, Denver’s backup center averaged 1.3 points and 2.7 rebounds per game.

All focus shifts to the final game of the tournament tomorrow, when Denver’s Juancho Hernangomez will look to lead Spain to a gold medal when they take on Argentina. Tip-off is at 6 a.m. MT.