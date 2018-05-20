Nuggets Host Pre-Draft Workouts on May 21st and 22nd
The Denver Nuggets will hold pre-draft workouts on both Monday, May 21st and Tuesday, May 22nd on the UCHealth Practice Court at Pepsi Center.
Monday’s Participants (5/21):
Daniel Amigo, Denver – C / 6-10 / 245
Cody Martin, Nevada – F / 6-7 / 210
William McDowell-White, Brose Bamberg – G / 6-5 / 185
Isaiah Reese, Canisius – F / 6-5 / 185
Admiral Schofield, Tennessee – F / 6-5 / 238
Reid Travis, Stanford – F / 6-8 / 245
Tuesday’s Participants (5/22):
Tyler Cook, Iowa – C / 6-9 / 253
Jon Elmore, Marshall – G / 6-3 / 184
Ethan Happ, Wisconsin – F / 6-10 / 232
Mustapha Heron, Auburn – G-F / 6-5 / 218
Charles Matthews, Michigan – G / 6-6 / 200
Shamorie Ponds, St. Johns – G / 6-1 / 175
*Players subject to change
Media is recommended to arrive by 10:00 am on both days with players being made available following the workouts.
Denver currently holds the 14th, 43rd and 58th selections in the upcoming 2018 NBA Draft.