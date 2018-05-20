Nuggets Host Pre-Draft Workouts on May 21st and 22nd

The Denver Nuggets will hold pre-draft workouts on both Monday, May 21st and Tuesday, May 22nd on the UCHealth Practice Court at Pepsi Center.

Monday’s Participants (5/21):

Daniel Amigo, Denver – C / 6-10 / 245

Cody Martin, Nevada – F / 6-7 / 210

William McDowell-White, Brose Bamberg – G / 6-5 / 185

Isaiah Reese, Canisius – F / 6-5 / 185

Admiral Schofield, Tennessee – F / 6-5 / 238

Reid Travis, Stanford – F / 6-8 / 245

Tuesday’s Participants (5/22):

Tyler Cook, Iowa – C / 6-9 / 253

Jon Elmore, Marshall – G / 6-3 / 184

Ethan Happ, Wisconsin – F / 6-10 / 232

Mustapha Heron, Auburn – G-F / 6-5 / 218

Charles Matthews, Michigan – G / 6-6 / 200

Shamorie Ponds, St. Johns – G / 6-1 / 175

*Players subject to change

Media is recommended to arrive by 10:00 am on both days with players being made available following the workouts.

Denver currently holds the 14th, 43rd and 58th selections in the upcoming 2018 NBA Draft.