Nuggets Get Creative With Schedule Release

The NBA released the 2018-19 schedule this afternoon, and the Denver Nuggets debuted it through unique video activations on each of their major social media platforms—Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Following up on their highly lauded video game launch in 2017-18 on Twitter, the Nuggets created a Pacman-style game in which SuperMascot Rocky chomps his way through the team’s 2018-19 regular season opponents.

The Nuggets took advantage of Instagram’s unique Carousel feature by creating an interactive calendar—one Slide for each month of the season. Included are cartoon drawings of a handful of key players and Rocky, hidden notes, player birthdays, and, of course, the dates of the games themselves.

Last but not least, the Nuggets’ chose to drop their home schedule on Facebook in a creative, Denver-themed video in which the basketball weaves its way through the city en route to unveiling the Nuggets’ month-by-month Pepsi Center opponents.