Nuggets Clippers Watch Party

Join the Denver Nuggets and Denver Stiffs at The Celtic on Market this Saturday at 1:30pm for the Official Nuggets Watch Party presented by Budweiser. Enjoy a Nuggets themed atmosphere and cheer on Denver's home team when they take on the Los Angeles Clippers, April 7th, 2018 at 1:30 pm live on Altitude Sports. Every Nuggets Watch Party presented by Budweiser features appearances by Supermascot Rocky and the Nuggets Dancers! There are also ticket giveaways, prize raffles for autographed items and memorabilia, and of course, great specials courtesy of Budweiser. Tip-off is at 1:30 pm, but the party starts at 1:00 pm with the Nuggets pregame show.

The Celtic on Market

1400 Market St, Denver, CO 80202

(303) 484-1066