Ninth Annual giveSPORTS Equipment Drive Scheduled for Sept. 12

The ninth annual giveSPORTS Equipment Drive presented by Brannan Companies will be held at Pepsi Center on Saturday, Sept. 12 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. in the Rav4 Parking Lot (located between 9th and 11th streets between Chopper Circle and Auraria Parkway).

Kroenke Sports Charities, A Precious Child and Brannan Companies invite the public to support local disadvantaged families in their desire to participate in sports by dropping off new and gently-used sports equipment and monetary donations to support sports scholarships at the event. Now, more than ever, it is important to provide opportunities to keep kids active as families spend increased time at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Participation in extracurricular sports significantly impacts short and long-term educational, emotional, behavioral and physical outcomes for disadvantages, poverty-stricken youth.

A Precious Child’s giveSPORTS programs gives children in need the opportunity to get involved in organized sports by providing gears and participation free scholarships. In addition to encouraging fans to drop off goods at the in-person event, Patch my PC will provide $15,000 in matching funds to support giveSPORTS scholarships that help cover registration costs and other sports-related fees. Representatives from the Nuggets, Avalanche, Rapids and Mammoth will be in attendance to help unload donor vehicles and thank the community for their contributions. In addition, all donors will receive a tax letter and a coupon for 25% off regularly-priced merchandise at AltitudeAuthentics.com (some restrictions apply).

This year’s drive will look a little different than it has in the past. Due to COVID-19, enhanced social distancing protocols will be in place to protect both volunteers and donors. Donors will stay in their cars for the entire time that they drive through to drop off their goods. All volunteers unloading vehicles will be wearing masks and gloves and there will be a designated area for donors who do not wish to have volunteers touch their vehicle at all. This area will have carts and bins that donors can use to unload their equipment. Hand sanitizer will be provided.

Since its inception in 2012, the giveSPORTS Equipment Drive has collected nearly 200,000 pieces of sports equipment and over $80,000 in sports scholarships to benefit more than 25,000 local children in need. To learn more, visit www.apreciouschild.org/givesports.

To purchase items directly from A Precious Child’s Amazon Wishlist, visit https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/WEB7457V7QU5?ref_=wl_share.

To make a monetary donation to A Precious Child online, visit https://justgiving.com/campaign/giveSPORTS2020.

All sports equipment is accepted but donors are asked not to bring clothing. The following items are the most highly requested in both youth and adult sizes: