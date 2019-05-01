Game Preview: Nuggets Look to Take 2-0 Series Lead over Trail Blazers

The Denver Nuggets were in control throughout the majority of their Game 1 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. Despite having less than 48 hours to prepare for a Portland team that presents a completely different matchup than the San Antonio Spurs, Denver did a good job containing Portland’s supporting cast in the 121-113 win.

Heading into Game 2, Nuggets head coach Michael Malone is aware that more work has to be done in order to take a 2-0 series lead.

"I think everyone in the locker room knows we have to be more locked in on defense to try and get the second win," Malone said. "I expect Game 2 to be another battle."

While Damian Lillard was able to score 39 points in Game 1, he also committed six turnovers. C.J. McCollum was held to 16 points on 7-of-17 shooting, while Al-Farouq Aminu and Moe Harkless combined for four points and six turnovers on 2-of-7 from the field.

Meanwhile, Denver’s frontcourt exploited various mismatches throughout the series-opening victory. Nikola Jokić finished with 37 points, nine rebounds and six assists while Paul Millsap added 19 points (7 of 12 from the field), six rebounds and three assists. The strong frontcourt play was supported by key contributions from Jamal Murray (23 points and eight assists) and Gary Harris (11 points, five rebounds, two steals).

Here are some keys for Game 2:

1) Adjustments to Portland’s offense: Despite the success that Denver had in Game 1 when guarding Portland’s role players, Malone understands that the team will need to work on defending Lillard and McCollum out of the pick-and-roll, especially with their ability to take, and make, deep 3-pointers. "It's a completely different game and opponent," Malone said. "Your mindset has to change when it comes to the personnel. We had some good moments, but we'll watch the film and see what we can do better." Portland’s star-studded backcourt shot 19 3-pointers in Game 1, so look for Denver to adjust pick-and-roll coverages to prevent giving up open looks from three.

2) Continue to attack mismatches: As mentioned earlier, both Millsap and Jokić are poised to have big performances against Portland due to the makeup of the Trail Blazers’ frontcourt. Millsap is able to overpower Aminu or Harkless in the post, while Jokić can score on any of Portland’s centers. After the All-Star’s impressive performance in Game 1, Portland could look to throw more double-teams Jokić’s way in the post, which would only open up more looks from deep for Denver’s backcourt. “We’ve been playing inside-out all year, that’s where our strengths come from,” Millsap said. For us to be effective, we’ve got to establish something down low, inside-out. I think when we do that and start games off like that, guys start hitting shots and the rhythm is there.”

3) Shore up inside defense: Despite the Game 1 win, there is still work to be done when it comes to the defensive end. Portland had 56 points in the paint and outrebounded Denver 40-34 in Game 1, which played a key role in allowing Portland to get back into the game in the second half. Enes Kanter scored 26 points on 11-of-14 from the field despite dealing with a separated shoulder and Portland finished with 15 second-chance points. Denver had success guarding most of Portland’s role players on the perimeter, but inside defense will be important moving forward.