Thaine Kramer is Western Union First Shot Taker for Nuggets vs. Magic

Thaine Kramer, a Nuggets season ticket member, will be taking the Western Union First Shot ahead of the Nuggets home game against the Orlando Magic. Here is more about Thaine:

I am Thaine Kramer. My wife, Jodi, and I are proud to be part of the Denver Nuggets family as season ticket holders for the past 5 years! During this time, we have met so many wonderful people including the staff, players, coaches, dancers, and other season ticket holders. We miss being there in person and can’t wait to come back but for now, we are cheering for you at home! Being season ticket holders and being a part of this family is a wonderful experience! Let’s go Nuggets!