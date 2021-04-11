Brendan "Big Oil" Pollard to take Western Union First Shot in Celtics vs. Nuggets

Nuggets fan Brendan Pollard will take Sunday afternoon's Western Union First Shot ahead of the Nuggets home game against the Celtics. Here is more about Brendan:

My name is Brendan Pollard and I am currently in 5th grade at Peace with Christ. I have played basketball for 6 years, and last year I played tackle football and we won the super bowl! I love the Denver Nuggets because my family loves them. *Fun fact: my grandfather used to have season tickets when they were the Denver Rockets and played at the Denver Coliseum!