Mike Schnake is Western Union's First Shot taker for Nuggets vs. Mavericks

Mike Schnake, a Registered Nurse at UCHealth, is the Western Union First Shot taker ahead of the Nuggets' home game against the Mavericks. Here's more about Mike:

My name is Mike Schnake and I am a Denver native and a lifelong Nuggets fan. I grew up in Littleton and now live in Arvada with my wife Erin and my two daughters, Olyvia and Adelaide. After graduating from the University of Colorado in Boulder, I spent 9 years working in sales and marketing before returning to Regis to get a degree in Nursing. I have spent the last 6 years at UCHealth working as a transplant nurse, a digestive health nurse, and now a clinical nurse educator. I love what I do and feel so blessed to work with such an amazing group of individuals at UCHealth. I have been especially lucky to have the chance to spend a lot of time giving Covid vaccinations over the last few months, which has been very rewarding.



As a nurse, the last year has been challenging and exhausting at times, but sports have always given me a way to escape and a reason to smile. The incredible comeback series wins against the Jazz and the Clippers last year sincerely gave me hope during a time when hope was hard to find in the hospital. I can’t wait to see them take the next step this year and I really believe this group has what it takes to give Denver that elusive championship. More importantly than wins and championships though, I am proud of the way the men on our team carry themselves off the court and their message of respect, equality, and progress, and for that reason, I will always stand with them.



Go Nuggets!