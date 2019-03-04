Game Preview: Nuggets Begin Road Trip in San Antonio

San Antonio, TX – The Denver Nuggets will begin a three-game road trip tonight in San Antonio as they take on the Spurs. The Nuggets are looking to bounce back from two consecutive losses to close out their most recent home stand.

The Nuggets sit after 42-20 and are still in second place in the Western Conference standings. Denver holds a 3.5 game lead over the Oklahoma City Thunder for the second seed. The Nuggets are 1.5 games back of Golden State for first place. The Nuggets are just 5-5 over their last 10 games.

The Spurs are 35-29 and holding on to the eight seed in the Western Conference playoff race. San Antonio is just 3-7 in their last 10 games but have won their last two contests against the Oklahoma City Thunder and Detroit Pistons.

This will be the third game between the Nuggets and Spurs this season. The teams have split the first two games with each team winning a game at home. In the most recent matchup, the Nuggets came away with a 102-99 win at Pepsi Center behind a 31-point outing from Jamal Murray.

Here is what to watch for tonight:

Getting back in a rhythm: After winning their first four games following the All-Star break, the Nuggets have found themselves in a bit of a funk in the last two games. The offense hasn’t been flowing and the defense has given up open looks from opponents. Denver used the starting lineup of Jamal Murray, Gary Harris, Will Barton, Paul Millsap and Nikola Jokić for the first time since October on Saturday, giving the opening night starters a chance to run with each other as the team heads towards the final stretch of the season.

Paul Millsap staying hot: Millsap has played as well as any Nugget on both ends of the floor since the All-Star break. Millsap is averaging 16.2 points since the break on 52 percent shooting from the floor and 41 percent from three. The veteran power forward has been a strong presence on the glass as well, hauling in 10.2 rebounds a game since the break, well above his season average of seven a game. Millsap has averaged 2.8 steals a game to go along with 1.4 blocks a night in the last six games.

Finding a way to win on the road: With tonight being the start of a three-game road trip, the Nuggets have a tall task ahead of them to stay ahead division rivals Oklahoma City and Portland in the Western Conference standings. The Nuggets have lost their last 12 games in San Antonio. Denver heads to Los Angeles to take on the Lakers on Wednesday, a place where they have lost their last four games.

Tonight’s game will tip at 6:30 MT and will air on Altitude TV and the AltitudeNOW app. Fans can listen on Altitude Radio, 92.5 FM.