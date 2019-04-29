Denver Nuggets vs. Portland Trail Blazers Game 1 Preview: Semifinals tip off

The last time the Denver Nuggets were in the Western Conference semifinals, Jamal Murray was 12 years old, Paul Millsap was on the Utah Jazz and Instagram didn’t exist yet.

It has been a while and it points to just how significant this season has been for the franchise. No. 2-seeded Denver got through a grueling seven-game series against No. 7-seeded San Antonio. Things won’t get any easier when the No. 3-seeded Portland Trail Blazers arrive as visitors at Pepsi Center on Monday night.

Nuggets fans have probably watched this highlight in awe at least a dozen times and it showcases just how dangerous Damian Lillard can be with the ball in his hands. As a result of that shot, Portland comes into the series well-rested after wrapping their series against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night. If the Nuggets have an area where they can draw confidence, it will be familiarity.

Denver and Portland are Northwestern Division foes and the Nuggets secured the season series between the two – going 3-1.

Here are three keys to Game 1:

Feed off the Pepsi Center crowd

A popular cliché in sports is that fans serve as the extra teammate on the field, but never was that more factual than on Saturday night’s Game 7 win against the Spurs. Gregg Popovich did everything he could to alert his players to call a foul, but they couldn’t hear him due to a raucous Denver crowd. That has to continue in Game 1.

In short, the Nuggets can ill-afford a slow start against the Trail Blazers. With the team being in the second round for the first time since 2009, the crowd shouldn’t let up in Game 1. It’s up to the hosts to capitalize on it. The team can look back to the consequences of their start to Game 1 against the Spurs as the reason why it initially gave away its home court advantage. In Game 7, despite struggling on offense, the Nuggets refused to allow the Spurs to win the first quarter, relying on their defense to dominate. That has to continue in the semifinals opener.

Don’t forget about CJ

Lost in Lillard’s heroics was the remarkable play of the other Trail Blazers’ All-Star caliber player in CJ McCollum. The sharp-shooting two guard averaged 24.4 points per game against Oklahoma City, shooting a whooping 44.7 percent from downtown. McCollum’s range and craftiness fit well with Lillard’s ability to go downhill and hit threes.

During the regular season, the Nuggets were able to slow both guards by limiting their effectiveness from behind the arc. McCollum shot 24 percent from downtown in three games and Denver’s ability to guard the 6-foot-3 guard with taller, more physical players was a factor.

Nikola in the low post

Nikola Jokić has had a memorable run in his first shot of the playoffs and could be in line for an ideal matchup when he goes against the Trail Blazers.

Portland struggled to defend Jokić in the regular season as he averaged 25.7 points, 9.7 rebounds, 8.0 assists while shooting 62 percent in three games. In fact, it was against the Blazers that Jokić would have his regular-season high of 40 points on Jan. 13.

Jusuf Nurkić’s unfortunate injury took away one of the team’s better defensive frontcourt options and Enes Kanter will likely guard Jokić in the second round series. While Kanter is a terrific rebounder and is a solid contributor on offense, he isn’t known for his ability on the other side of the court. The Nuggets will likely look to post Jokić early and often.