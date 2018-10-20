Game Preview: Nuggets Take on Suns in Home Opener

Basketball is back in the Mile High City. The Denver Nuggets tipoff their home schedule with a matchup against the Phoenix Suns and the top overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, Deandre Ayton. Both teams come into Saturday night’s game having won their first game of the season.

The Suns won their first game 121-100 over the Dallas Mavericks. Phoenix had a balanced scoring attack with five players scoring 17 or more points, led by Devin Booker who went off for 35 points.

The Nuggets started their season with a win as they defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 107-98 on the road. The Nuggets also had five players in double digits, led by Nikola Jokić with 21 points.

What to watch for:

Stopping Devin Booker: The 21-year old sharpshooter is one of the most lethal scorers in the game. Booker, who averaged 24.9 points per game in 2017-18, missed the entire preseason with a hand injury but showed no signs of being hampered by that injury in the season opener. Booker torched Dallas for 35 points on 12-of-19 shooting, including 19 points in the fourth on a perfect 6-for-6 from the field.

Taking care of the ball: The Nuggets only turned the ball over 10 times on Wednesday against the Clippers, with no player recording more than two. That was something Nuggets Head Coach Michael Malone thought

“We really valued the ball at a high level which was great to see,” Malone said following Friday’s practice.

Contesting Shots: The Nuggets held the Clippers to just 28.6% shooting from three in Wednesday’s game, something Malone attributed to the team’s efforts in contesting shots.

“We had like 72 contested shot and only 6 uncontested. That shows extra effort, multiple efforts, guys flying around,” Malone said.

The Suns have several players who can let it fly from deep. Devin Booker attempted 10 threes, while the Suns as a team attempted 34, shooting 56% from beyond the arc.

Tonight’s game is at 7:00 MT and will be broadcast on Altitude TV and the AltitudeNOW app. Fans can find the game on the radio at Altitude Radio, 92.5 FM.