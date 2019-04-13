Denver Nuggets vs. San Antonio Spurs Game 1 Preview: Kicking off Playoffs

After months of fighting for and eventually clinching it, the postseason arrives in Denver on Saturday evening. For the Nuggets players and coaching staff, this journey didn’t start at the beginning of the season, but rather four years ago when Michael Malone and Nikola Jokić arrived. This is an important step in the blueprint that Team President Tim Connelly and General Manager Artūras Karnišovas have created.

For many in the national audience, Game 1 will be an introduction into Nuggets (54-28) basketball. The team finished the season going 5-5 down the final 10 games, but it showed some positive signs against the Minnesota in the regular season finale. The Nuggets twice rallied from a 11-point deficit, including in the fourth quarter, to beat a relentless Timberwolves side.

The Spurs (48-34) come into the game as the more battle-tested playoff team. Gregg Popovich’s team has made the playoffs for 22 seasons in a row and have several veterans who have been in countless intense postseason games. The team might be coming to Pepsi Center as the No. 7 seed, but this will be one of the toughest squads to take on in the postseason.

Here are the keys:

Feed off the crowd: The Nuggets haven’t been to the playoffs in six years and the city of Denver is ready to explode in its support of its professional basketball team. There will be a three-hour tailgate prior to the game and Game 1 is completely sold out. In short, the atmosphere will be lit on Saturday night.

In order for the Nuggets to secure the opening game of their first round series against the Spurs, they must use their homecourt to their advantage. The team had the best home record of the regular season (34-7) and has a unique natural advantage in being 5,280 feet above sea level. It is pivotal that the Nuggets take care of business at home. If the team drops a result at home, they will have to steal a win at AT&T Center – a place it hasn’t won at since 2012.

Don’t let DeMar DeRozan get going early: Popovich likes to utilize DeRozan in different positions depending on matchups. It wasn’t uncommon to see DeRozan, who has played at shooting guard for the bulk of his career, line up at forward depending on the game or situation. Expect more of the same in the playoffs, which means Gary Harris, Will Barton, Malik Beasley and Torrey Craig will all take turns in guarding him.

DeRozan played well against the Nuggets in the regular season, averaging 20 points, 5.0 assists and 4.8 rebounds on 54.5 percent shooting. While those numbers are impressive, the Spurs’ perimeter standout has been known to be a streaky shooter. He is currently shooting the second-worst three-point percentage of his entire career at 15.6. In order to slow him down, Denver will have to make sure that they stick a defender on him at all times in midrange areas and cut off driving opportunities.

Beasley Buckets:Beasley is averaging 19.3 points on 50.9 percent shooting off the bench against the Spurs. That kind of offensive spark from a reserve could be extremely valuable in the postseason.

While Popovich is likely keenly aware of that fact, expect the Nuggets to try to find ways to keep Beasley’s hot hand against San Antonio going.