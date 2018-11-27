Game Preview: Nuggets Look to Continue Winning Ways Against Lakers

The Denver Nuggets and their three-game winning streak face a tough challenge tonight: LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. It’s been just over a month since the two teams last met, a 121-114 win for Los Angeles, and each team has had their share of ups and downs since then.

Denver came in to the first matchup 4-0 and now sits at 13-7, despite going just 4-6 over their last 10 games. The Nuggets are currently in third place in the Western Conference, just half a game out of first place.

Los Angeles went into the first matchup 1-3 and have gone 10-5 since, going 7-3 over the last 10 games. The Lakers are led by LeBron James — the four-time MVP who is having yet another spectacular season, averaging the second-most points in the league at 28.3 per game.

Here is what to watch for tonight:

Stopping the Lakers’ backdoor cuts: In the first matchup between these teams the Lakers used backdoor cuts to score against the Nuggets. With defenders keyed on LeBron James, players like Kyle Kuzma were able to slip behind the Nuggets’ defense for buckets. Kuzma scored 22 in the game. The Nuggets will look to stop those cuts tonight as they face James who is one of the elite passers in the league.

Home court advantage: The Nuggets are 8-3 at home this season while the Lakers are just 5-4 on the road. Jamal Murray, Gary Harris and Nikola Jokić all shoot a higher percentage from the field at home. Jokić has the largest differential, shooting 53% at home and 42% on the road. Jokić has also seen much more success shooting from deep at Pepsi Center as his three-point percentage at home is 43%, compared to just 24% on the road.

Tonight’s game will tip at 7 p.m. MT and will be broadcasted on Altitude TV and the AltitudeNOW app. Fans can listen on Altitude Radio, 92.5 FM.