Game Preview: Nuggets Take Winning Streak on the Road

Los Angeles, CA – The Denver Nuggets are back on the road, taking their four-game winning streak to Los Angeles to take on the Clippers this afternoon. The Nuggets and Clippers last met on opening night as Denver pulled out a 107-98 win in Los Angeles.

The Nuggets have won their last four games, all at home, and sit at the top of the Western Conference at 21-9. Denver hasn’t played since Tuesday, defeating Dallas 126-118 at Pepsi Center. The Nuggets have only lost two games in the month of December.

The Clippers are just 18-13 and 3.5 games behind the Nuggets in the standings. They are just 3-7 in their last 10 games. Los Angeles had lost four in a row before beating Dallas on Thursday.

Here is what to watch for today:

Slowing things down: The Clippers play at the ninth fastest pace in the league while the Nuggets play at the fourth slowest. Los Angeles scores the fifth most points in the league but they are just 23rdin shot attempts.

Stopping Boban Marjanovic: The Serbian big man is averaging just under 11 minutes a game and is only scoring 7.6 points per game but he was incredibly efficient in the first matchup between these teams. Marjanovic scored 18 points in just 18 minutes, going 6-of-8 from the floor and pulling down 8 rebounds.

Getting Trey Lyles going: The reserve big man had his best shooting night of the season against the Mavericks, shooting 71% from the floor and 75% from three on his way to 16 points. Lyles has been in a bit of a slump to start the season after shooting 49% from the floor last season.

Today’s game will tip at 3 pm MT and will air on Altitude TV and the AltitudeNOW app. Fans can listen on Altitude Radio, 92.5 FM.