Game Preview: Nuggets Looking to Continue Winning Ways Against Clippers

The Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers will wrap up their season series today as the two teams square off at Pepsi Center. The Nuggets hold a 2-1 advantage against the Clippers this season with Denver winning the most recent game by 21 points at home.

The Nuggets came away with a win in their first game following the All-Star break, defeating the Dallas Mavericks by 10 on the road. Denver reached 40 wins on the season, moving their record to 40-18. The Nuggets still sit in second in the Western Conference, just 1.5 games back of the Golden State Warriors for first place. Denver has the best home record in the NBA at 25-4. The Nuggets have won their last three games.

The Clippers are sitting at eighth place in the Western Conference with a 33-27 record. Los Angeles is 9.5 games back of first place, tied with Utah and San Antonio in that regard. The Clippers have won their last two games, coming away with victories over the Memphis Grizzlies and the Phoenix Suns.

Here is what to watch for tonight:

Front court production: The Nuggets had a strong showing from their big men in Dallas. Nikola Jokić, Paul Millsap and Mason Plumlee all recorded double-doubles, the first time that has happened this season. Millsap has had double-digit rebounds in each of his last three games while Jokić has scored 19 or more in his last five contests.

The Nuggets will need their big men to continue their strong play against Los Angeles today.

Isaiah Thomas finding his groove: After making a strong debut just before the All-Star break, Isaiah Thomas came out of the gates strong in Dallas, scoring 16 points in just 15 minutes of action. Thomas shot 4-7 from beyond the arc, taking his total over his two games to 6-12 from deep. Today will be a good test for Thomas as he will play two games in three days for the first time this season.

Battle of the benches: The Clippers score the most bench points of any team in the league at 52.8. The Nuggets bench has been bolstered by the return of several players who had been out with injuries. Gary Harris came off the bench in Dallas, as did Isaiah Thomas. The two will be tasked with leading the Denver second unit against a Clippers group that can score in bunches.

Today’s game will tip at 3 pm MT and will air on Altitude TV and the AltitudeNOW app. Fans can listen on Altitude Radio, 92.5 FM.