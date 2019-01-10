Game Preview: Nuggets Return Home for Matchup with Clippers

The Denver Nuggets will play their third game in four days tonight as they welcome the Los Angeles Clippers to town. This is the third time these teams have met this season. The Nuggets beat the Clippers in the season opener, while the Clippers defeated the Nuggets on December 22.

The Nuggets come in to tonight’s game with a 27-12 record, good enough for first place in the Western Conference. The Nuggets are 7-3 over their last 10 games, tied for the best record over that span in the Western Conference.

The Clippers are 24-16 and fourth in the Western Conference. Los Angeles is also 7-3 over their last 10 games. The Clippers have a 10-10 record on the road this season.

Here is what to watch for tonight:

Slowing the Clippers offense: The Clippers score the fourth most points in the NBA at 116 per game. The Clippers get just 24.6% of their offense from three pointers, the lowest portion in the league. The Clippers get to the line more than any other team and convert at the fourth highest rate in the league. Los Angeles gets 20% of their points from free throws, the most in the NBA.

The Clippers are led by Tobias Harris who scores 21.1 points per game. Former Nugget Danillo Gallinari is not far behind, averaging 19.5 points while shooting 44.7% from three.

Battle of the Benches: The Clippers get more points from their bench than any other team at 52.5 per game. The LA bench unit also shoots the highest percentage in the league at 48.5%.

The Nuggets’ bench scores 39 points a night, shooting 46.7% from the floor.

Home court advantage: The Nuggets are 16-3 at home and have won 10 in a row in Denver. The Nuggets haven’t lost at Pepsi Center since November 13.

Tonight’s game will tip at 7 p.m. MT and will air on Altitude TV and the AltitudeNOW app. Fans can listen on Altitude Radio, 92.5 FM.