Game Preview: Nuggets Return Home To Face Spurs

The Denver Nuggets will kick-off a brief two-game homestand on Wednesday when they welcome the San Antonio Spurs to Pepsi Center. With the regular season winding down, Denver has five games remaining on the schedule as it fights for positioning in the standings.

The Nuggets (51-26) return home on a two-game losing streak, having lost to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. The loss clinched the season series for the Warriors, making the Nuggets’ path to the one seed more difficult over the final week of the regular season.

San Antonio (45-33) comes into Wednesday’s matchup battling for playoff positioning. As things currently stand, the Spurs sit in the seventh seed in the Western Conference but are just one-half game ahead of the Oklahoma City Thunder. If the playoffs were to begin today, the Nuggets and Spurs would face off in a first-round matchup.

The Spurs lead the season series 2-1 after narrowly defeating Denver 104-103 in early March. Since Michael Malone took over as head coach of the Nuggets in 2015-16, Denver is 4-10 against the Spurs.

Here are some keys to tonight’s game:

Limiting the mid-range opportunities: The Spurs are the best mid-range team in the NBA, leading the league in frequency of shots taken in that area while ranking second in percentage. On the other end, the Nuggets’ defense has done a good job of limiting mid-range shot attempts for opponents. Denver ranks fourth in the league in the frequency of opponent shot attempts that come from the mid-range. If the Nuggets can make things tough on LaMarcus Aldridge and DeMar DeRozan, the Spurs’ fifth-ranked offense could struggle to keep up with Denver.

The battle beyond the arc: While the Spurs thrive in the mid-range, their offense benefits from lights-out shooting from beyond the arc. Although San Antonio ranks dead-last in 3-pointers attempted per game at 25.2, the Spurs are the best team in the league in terms of accuracy, having knocked down 39.4 percent from three so far this season. Although the Nuggets rank in the bottom ten of the league in terms of opponent 3-point attempts, they rank second in opponent 3-point percentage, making the battle beyond the arc one to watch for in tonight’s matchup.

Protect home court: With the Nuggets in the middle of a five-game stretch in which they only face teams in the playoff picture, they must take advantage of the games at Pepsi Center. While the Spurs are a strong playoff team, they struggle mightily on the road, owning a 14-24 record away from home. Meanwhile, Denver owns the second-best home record in the league, going 31-7 at Pepsi Center this season.

The game will tip at 7 p.m. MT and will air on Altitude TV and the AltitudeNOW app. Fans can listen on Altitude Radio, 92.5 FM.