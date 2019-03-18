Game Preview: Nuggets Begin Four-Game Road Trip in Boston

After taking care of business during a three-game home stand, the Denver Nuggets venture east for an extended road trip that begins with a matchup against the Boston Celtics.

Denver swept a home stand that included games against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Dallas Mavericks and Indiana Pacers. The final two games of the week came down to the final seconds, with Nikola Jokic and Paul Millsap knocking down go-ahead baskets to propel the Nuggets to victories. As a result of the strong 3-0 home stand, Denver (46-22) finds itself in second place in the Western Conference and just one game behind the Golden State Warriors for the top spot in the conference.

Boston (43-27) sits in fifth place in the Eastern Conference after struggling with consistency throughout the season. As Gordon Hayward continues to work his way back from the ankle injury he suffered during Opening Night last season, Kyrie Irving has continued to lead Boston’s deep team, averaging 23.6 points and 7.1 assists per game.

The Nuggets won the first matchup in the season series back on Nov. 5th, with Jamal Murray dropping 48 points to lead Denver to a 115-107 victory. The Nuggets have won three of the past five meetings between the two teams.

Here are some keys to the game:

Bench depth: Boston and Denver are two of the deepest teams in the league, which both squads boasting upwards of nine players that can contribute on any given night. Although rotations typically shrink as the playoffs approach, depth can be a big advantage during the regular season. Boston ranks ninth in bench points per game (39), while Denver isn’t too far behind, ranking 11th(37.9). While the leaders for both teams will stand out, the game could be decided by the bench units.

The battle beyond the arc: The Nuggets and Celtics are eerily similar when it comes to 3-point shooting. Boston is sixth in the league in both 3-pointers attempted per game and 3-point percentage, while the Nuggets are 16th and 10th in those respective categories. On defense, Boston and Denver both give up a high-percentage of 3-point attempts, yet also rank in the top 10 in opponent 3-point percentage. Both teams have plenty of capable shooters, making the 3-point line a key battle in this game.

Winning on the road: As Nuggets head coach Michael Malone has preached all season, teams must be able to win on the road if they want to be true title contenders. Denver currently sits at 16-16 away from home, with nine of its remaining 14 games coming on the road. While the Nuggets have lost six of their past eight road games, the upcoming road trip will present several opportunities to turn things around.

