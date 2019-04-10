Game Preview: Nuggets Conclude Regular Season Against Timberwolves

The Denver Nuggets have their sights set on the playoffs. For the first time since 2013, Denver will be playing well into April and have big aspirations for the remainder of the 2018-19 season. However, the Nuggets must first wrap up the regular season on Wednesday when they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves.

This time last year, these same two teams were battling on the last night of the regular season to decide who would make the playoffs as the eighth seed. One year later, Denver (53-28) sits in the second spot in the Western Conference and will be mainly focused on staying healthy in tonight’s game.

Meanwhile, Minnesota (36-45) has struggled through a season full of turmoil and injuries, resulting in another trip to the NBA Draft lottery. Despite his team’s struggles, Karl-Anthony Towns has had another strong season, averaging 24.4 points, 12.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. Towns has been even better since the All-Star break, posting averages of 28.1 points,

13.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game.

With a win the Nuggets would sweep the season series against Minnesota, which they also accomplished against the Oklahoma City Thunder this season. Overall, Denver is 9-6 against the Timberwolves since Michael Malone took over as head coach.

Here are some keys to tonight’s game:

Contain Karl-Anthony Towns: As mentioned earlier, Towns has been on a tear since the All-Star break. The 23-year-old All-Star has been even better against Denver this season, averaging 29 points per game on 56.9 shooting from the field in the three games between the two teams. Towns has overwhelmed most of his opponents this season, but Denver should focus all of its attention on stopping Towns in the post and from beyond the arc.

Defend home court: The Timberwolves have struggled on the road all season and enter tonight’s matchup at Pepsi Center with an 11-29 road record. On the other hand, the Nuggets are one of the best home teams in the league, compiling a 33-7 record at home, which is tied for the best home mark in the league. Taking care of business at home will be a great way for Denver to enter the playoffs with momentum.

Get reps but stay healthy: The key for the Nuggets tonight will be to provide players with one last taste of game action before the short break between the end of the regular season and the start of the playoffs. Consistency and momentum is important as the team prepares for its first playoff appearance since 2013, but health is the most important aspect for any team playing in the playoffs. Therefore, a careful balance must be struck between achieving both in the final regular season game.

Tonight’s game will tip at 8:30 p.m. MT and will air on Altitude TV and the AltitudeNOW app. Fans can listen on Altitude Radio, 92.5 FM.